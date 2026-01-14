The Nassau County 2027/2028 Tentative Tax Roll: How to Read and Respond

O'Connor discusses the Nassau County 2027/2028 tentative tax roll.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2026 property tax season for New York is about to begin. While not the ideal way to start the new year, being informed is always better. The first major building block for tax bills is released at the start of the year. The tentative assessment rolls are released at the start of January, acting as a preview for what is to come. These initial assessment rolls establish the value of the property owner's home or business, providing the base on which taxing bodies will build on.These tentative rolls are not set in stone, however, and can be changed in favor of the owner if they appeal by filing a grievance. In order to know if a grievance is appropriate, the owner must first examine their assessment to hunt for any errors and issues that they can grieve. In this article, O'Connor will examine what owners need to know moving forward and how best to tackle things head on.Finding and Exploring Your Tentative RollThe Nassau County Department of Assessment releases the tentative rolls at the beginning of January each year. The raw rolls look like a complicated collection of documents for most homeowners, but thankfully, there is a searchable database that streamlines things.Step 1: Visit the website of the Nassau County Department of AssessmentStep 2: Use the Land Records Viewer by clicking “Property Search” on the sidebar to search for a property, using either the address or the SBL (Section, Block, Lot) number.Step 3: Alternatively, use the “Assessment Rolls” option to explore raw data for the town. This can be searched as well, though it provides less detail than the Land Records ViewerImportant Information from Your AssessmentWhen property owners hone in on their property, they will get a full list of details. Owners must take some time and make sure that this basic property information is correct. Verify that the size, overall type, year of construction, classification, and condition are correct. While it may seem simple, assessors can easily make mistakes in paperwork, costing owners a lot of money in the long run. The same goes for attachments like garages, basements, or even features like swimming pools. Owners can also check what exemptions their property currently has listed.The tentative assessment of the property will also be available, along with assessments from the past. By exploring the assessment roll, owners will see that their property has a fair market value. This market value will be multiplied by their level of assessment to get their assessed value. The assessed value is the figure that all tax bills will use going forward, so owners will want to make sure it is right. In New York City and Nassau County, the level of assessment is determined by the classification of the property. For instance, a residential home would be a class 1, which has a level of assessment of .1%.For example:Fair market value is $555,000Level of assessment is .1%$555,000 x .1% = $555This makes the assessed value $555.This figure will then be multiplied by various tax rates to determine the tax bill for various taxing units.Say the school tax rate is $1,200 per $100 of assessed value$555/$100 x 1,200 = $6,660The school tax bill would be $6,660Checking the assessment on the tentative roll before it finalizes is vital to understanding the tax bill and determining whether owners need to file a grievance. This also allows them to check to make sure that they are using every exemption that they are qualified for. Exemptions are the first stage in reducing the tax burden and are typically easy to obtain. The last thing owners want is to get a final tax bill and discover they are missing something as simple as a homestead exemption.What to do if the Values are Wrong?If owners notice that there are some basic errors in their assessment, such as too many rooms or the wrong year of construction, then those need to be corrected immediately. If the property appears to be overassessed, or the fair market value is incorrect, then those are issues that owners will need to appeal. Thankfully, both basic errors and errors of value can be corrected through grievances. Also known as appeals, grievances will allow owners to dispute errors in their assessment, with the hope of getting a reduction in their taxable value.Grievance DeadlinesOne reason to keep up with the assessment roll is that grievances only have a limited time to be filed. In Nassau County, all grievances must be filed by March 1, 2026, though this has been extended to April in the past. New York City has a March 1st cut-off for most properties, while class one residences have until March 15. Other counties can differ greatly, which is why owners should always stay informed. Most counties outside of NYC and Nassau have a May deadline. Owners must contact the local assessor’s office to see when their deadline is.Getting Ready for a GrievanceWhile anyone can file a grievance, owners need evidence to be granted a reduction. Simple errors can be fixed with photographs or blueprints, while others may require an independent appraisal. In order to get a reduction in market value, the recent sales of properties similar to the owners must be gathered, so it can be demonstrated that the assessor is overvaluing the home. The more information owners have on their side, the better chance they have to win their case. Simple errors can be done by most laypeople, but sales comparisons and appraisals may be best left to professionals.About O'Connor:O’Connor is one of the largest property tax consulting firms, representing 185,000 clients in 49 states and Canada, handling about 295,000 protests in 2024, with residential property tax reduction services in New York, Texas, Illinois, and Georgia. O’Connor’s possesses the resources and market expertise in the areas of property tax, cost segregation, commercial and residential real estate appraisals. The firm was founded in 1974 and employs a team of 1,000 worldwide. O’Connor’s core focus is enriching the lives of property owners through cost effective tax reduction.Property owners interested in assistance appealing their assessment can enroll in O’Connor’s Property Tax Protection Program ™. There is no upfront fee, or any fee unless we reduce your property taxes, and easy online enrollment only takes 2 to 3 minutes.

