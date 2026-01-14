Influential Women Highlight: Amy Su, PMP—Senior Program Manager Advancing NASA’s Artemis Mission

EL MONTE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amy Su, PMP, a distinguished Senior Program Manager, is at the forefront of managing space programs that support NASA’s Artemis Mission, overseeing critical components of the Space Launch System (SLS) and Orion at VACCO Industries. With a formidable background in aerospace, aviation, and industrial engineering, Amy has earned global recognition for her exceptional ability to drive operational excellence, lead complex initiatives, and execute transformative projects on a large scale.Amy’s career trajectory showcases her growth from early technical management roles to strategic leadership positions. Her impressive ability to deliver cost-saving programs, accelerate development cycles, and expand international operations has made her a sought-after leader in the aerospace sector.Before her impactful tenure at VACCO Industries, Amy held significant positions at Senior Aerospace SSP and GE Aviation. At Senior Aerospace SSP, she was instrumental in executing the Engineering and Manufacturing Development (EMD) phase of the Bleed Air Duct System and APU Exhaust Duct Assembly for the United States Air Force’s T-7A Trainer Program in collaboration with Saab AB. Her innovative leadership in the newly established Space Business Unit enabled her to spearhead multiple space programs that not only supported NASA’s Artemis mission but also served key commercial space clients such as Blue Origin and Northrop Grumman.At GE Aviation, Amy excelled as Site Lean Leader and Senior Operations Manager. Her commitment to operational excellence earned her a Master Black Belt certification and the prestigious GE Aviation Engineering Process Excellence Award, recognizing her efforts in driving digitization and process efficiency across Flight Test Operations.Amy’s career commenced as a production engineer at Michelin, where she quickly advanced to expatriate roles at the company’s headquarters in Clermont-Ferrand, leading initiatives in the Directorate of Asia Operations. Her subsequent tenure at Air France–KLM saw her flourish through various leadership roles, from managing aircraft modification programs to directing business development strategies, culminating in the establishment of AFI KLM E&M Components China. This achievement underscores her global perspective and adeptness in multicultural environments.As a certified Project Management Professional (PMP) since 2019 and an alumna of Purdue University and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Amy combines technical expertise with strategic vision, empowering her teams to achieve their best. Her professional journey is characterized by a steadfast commitment to innovation, collaboration, and excellence in advancing aerospace and space technologies.Amy attributes her success to finding joy in life and maintaining the resilience to rise each time she encounters challenges. Guided by a philosophy of authenticity, she embraces opportunities with confidence and enthusiasm, allowing her passion for her work to drive meaningful outcomes. Her commitment to staying true to herself has shaped her approach to both her career and personal life, creating a foundation for long-term growth and fulfillment.In her professional endeavors, Amy emphasizes purpose-driven work, seeing challenges as opportunities to make a lasting impact rather than focusing solely on profit. She encourages young women entering her industry to believe in themselves, cultivate passion, and approach each opportunity with confidence. Central to her values are respect, integrity, empathy, and kindness—principles she integrates into every interaction, fostering trust, strong relationships, and a positive environment for collaboration and success.Amy Su stands as a beacon of inspiration, leading the charge in aerospace innovation while empowering the next generation of leaders to follow in her footsteps.Learn More about Amy Su:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/amy-su Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.