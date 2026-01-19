Arch Dental Assistant School Announces Spring Opening in Los Banos, Expanding Dental Career Access in Central California

Arch Dental Assistant School Suave Dental

Arch Dental Assistant School will open a Los Banos campus this spring, offering hands-on dental training through a local dental partnership.

LOS BANOS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arch Dental Assistant School is proud to announce the upcoming spring opening of its Los Banos campus, expanding affordable dental assistant education in California’s Central Valley.The campus will be located at 600 West I Street, Suite B, Los Banos, CA, and will offer a 10-week dental assistant program combining online learning with hands-on training in a real dental practice.Students will train in partnership with Momani DDS, Inc. ( Suave Dental ), gaining real-world experience and job-ready skills.“Our mission is to help students access education that leads directly to opportunity,” said Chris Lofton, CEO of Zollege Learn more about Arch Dental Assistant School at https://archdentalassistant.com About Arch Dental Assistant School – Los BanosArch Dental Assistant School provides hands-on dental assistant training designed to prepare students for certification and employment. The 10-week program blends online coursework with in-person clinical training.Arch Dental Assistant School – Los Banos is located at 600 West I Street, Suite B, Los Banos, CA.About Momani DDS, Inc. (Suave Dental)Suave Dental is a patient-focused dental practice offering comprehensive dental care with an emphasis on comfort, quality, and modern techniques.About ZollegeFounded in 2010 by Dr. Ince, Zollege partners with healthcare professionals nationwide to operate more than 140 medical and dental assistant campuses. Each year, thousands of students graduate debt-free and begin rewarding careers in healthcare. Through hands-on training and local partnerships, Zollege supports workforce development and student success across communities nationwide.

