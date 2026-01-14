PYNE Creative Receives $20,000 Allstate Main Street Grant to Expand Free Entrepreneurship Program Across Maryland

Lola Pyne leads a session of The Total Package at the Laurel Municipal Center, guiding local entrepreneurs through brand strategy and customer experience fundamentals. (Photo/Jeff Suggs)

This grant allows me to take what we built in Laurel and offer it to more cities across the state.” — Lola Pyne

LAUREL, MD, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PYNE Creative , the Maryland consultancy pairing experiential design with hands-on entrepreneurship education, has been awarded a $20,000 Allstate Main Street Grant —one of only 100 businesses selected nationwide.The recognition caps a 12-week process that began when founder Lola Pyne was chosen from thousands of applicants as one of 250 entrepreneurs to complete the Allstate Boost Camp accelerator. The grant now places PYNE Creative in the top tier of that cohort: an acknowledgment not just of business performance, but of Pyne’s growing role in Maryland’s small business ecosystem.Pyne is no stranger to entrepreneurship. A former federal marketing and outreach professional, she spent years running side businesses “for fun” before building Oasis Soul Scent Co. into an award-winning home fragrance brand. That lived experience—stacked with accelerators, fellowships, and the unglamorous realities of growing a business from a kitchen table—now steers the work of PYNE Creative.What sets the firm apart is its dual focus: brand-building for small businesses and free entrepreneurship education for local founders. Pyne’s flagship program, The Total Package , teaches entrepreneurs how to articulate their value, sharpen their marketing tools, and design customer experiences that turn casual browsers into brand loyalists.The program is intentionally practical and grounded in Pyne’s belief that—rather than just teaching theory—entrepreneurs need a strategic blueprint to follow; one that gives them the clarity to make confident, goal-aligned decisions.The Total Package launched in partnership with the City of Laurel, Maryland, where Pyne has already trained dozens of founders from food trucks and fitness studios to beauty brands and nonprofits. Participants consistently cite the same thing: her ability to translate marketing into something they can immediately put into practice and benefit from.“This grant allows me to take what we built in Laurel and offer it to more cities across the state,” Pyne said. “Small business owners are often told to ‘think big,’ but most are just trying to get clear, get confident, and get customers. I want every entrepreneur—especially women and people of color—to access the kind of high-level training that’s usually locked behind application gates or four-figure price tags.”The Allstate Main Street Grant, awarded in partnership with Hello Alice and the Global Entrepreneurship Network, supports businesses strengthening their local economies. For Pyne, the funding fuels a simple next step: scaling The Total Package so Maryland founders don’t have to build alone.“Entrepreneurship changed my life,” she added. “It gave me freedom as a working mom, confidence as a creator, and a career that made all the late nights worth it in the end. Helping others get that same footing is the most important work I do.”About PYNE CreativePYNE Creative is a boutique marketing consultancy based in Maryland, specializing in experiential design, brand strategy, and entrepreneurship education. Through 1:1 consulting, workshops, and community partnerships, PYNE Creative helps small business owners develop expressive, effective brands and build sustainable growth.

