AngelSchool.vc Invests in Wearlinq to Transform Heart Health

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AngelSchool.vc an accelerator for angel investors and a global angel network of over 1500 LPs, today announced its investment in Wearlinq, a groundbreaking medical technology company revolutionizing cardiovascular disease prevention with its FDA-cleared AI wearable heart monitor, eWave. The funding comes as part of Wearlinq’s $14 million Series A, led by AIX Ventures.Transforming Cardiac Care Through AICardiovascular disease causes 1.3 million preventable strokes and heart attacks annually in the U.S., yet diagnostics remain reactive. Wearlinq’s eWave, the first FDA-cleared wireless six-lead ECG, enables proactive, real-time, long-term monitoring.“Cardiovascular disease doesn’t wait, and neither should diagnosis,” said Konrad Morzkowski, CEO and Co-Founder of Wearlinq. “With eWave, we’re improving accuracy and enabling life-saving interventions in days instead of weeks.”AngelSchool.vc’s backing provides strategic capital and access to a global network of value-add investors to accelerate this mission, ensuring such critical health innovations get the funding and visibility they deserve.Angel School’s Role in Empowering StartupsAngel School empowers the next generation of venture investors through angel investing courses, syndicate investment , and a global LP network. Its syndicate of 1500+ LPs deploys millions annually into high-potential startups, giving angels access to exclusive deal flow.Angel School’s investment in Wearlinq reflects its mission by backing founders who tackle global challenges. Moreover, Angel School provides not just capital but also mentorship and strategic guidance. Its strong investor network helps startups like Wearlinq scale faster and smarter.Strong Market Traction and GrowthWearlinq has achieved rapid commercial traction since the eWave’s FDA clearance in 2022. It is on track to reaching the 8-figure revenue mark. Angel School’s investment ensures Wearlinq has the capital and strategic backing to grow with confidence. This foundation allowed the company to scale rapidly, capture market share, and attract top-tier talent.Key Milestones Include:— Nationwide insurance coverage across Medicare, BCBS, Aetna, and other major providers.— Acquisition of AMI Cardiac Monitoring, an Independent Diagnostic Testing Facility (IDTF) with 35 years of clinical quality and compliance, enabling nationwide distribution.— Clinical validation at Stanford University demonstrating equivalence to gold-standard Holter monitors.With arrhythmia diagnostics alone representing a $3 billion annual market, Wearlinq is well-positioned to become the new leader in ambulatory cardiac monitoring.A Scalable Model for GrowthBacked by nationwide insurance agreements, Wearlinq is poised to lead the $3B arrhythmia market and move into adjacent conditions. Each AI update opens new revenue streams and strengthens Wearlinq’s path to IPO or acquisition. AngelSchool.vc continues to act as a catalyst in this journey, fueling growth, opening investor networks, and helping Wearlinq transform into a category-defining healthtech leader.Why Angel School Backed WearlinqFor Angel School, the investment aligns with its mission of backing transformative startups tackling global-scale challenges.Jed Ng, Founder of AngelSchool.vc, commented: “Wearlinq exemplifies the kind of company we want to back: visionary founders building world-class technology with massive societal impact. Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death globally, yet most diagnostic tools remain reactive. Wearlinq’s proactive, AI-powered approach to early detection can save millions of lives while building a highly scalable business. Our community of angel investors is proud to support this journey.”The deal also highlights Angel School’s unique model of empowering emerging angel investors to access high-quality deal flow. Through its angel investing courses and syndicate investment network of 1500+ LPs, Angel School deploys millions annually into early-stage ventures, giving members both education and real-world portfolio-building opportunities.Wearlinq’s DefensibilityWearlinq’s integrated hardware-software moat makes it stand out in the competitive MedTech landscape:— Proprietary multi-sensor datasets combining ECG with additional sensor data.— Clinical-grade data labeling by IDTF technicians that continuously improve AI accuracy.— Superior unit economics, with AI-assisted diagnosis enabling technicians to process up to 4x more cases.— Reusable devices with disposable proprietary patches, keeping costs significantly lower than competitors.Notably, competitors have faced FDA recalls and warning letters due to product failures—a gap that Wearlinq has successfully turned into a market advantage.With this investment, AngelSchool.vc and Wearlinq are united in advancing a future where heart disease can be detected earlier, treated faster, and ultimately prevented. About AngelSchool.vc
AngelSchool.vc is the ultimate accelerator for Angel Investors — from 1st check to leading syndicates as 'Super Angels'. They provide venture investors with world-class training, a global community, and build their track record as a member of our Investment Committee (IC). The AngelSchool.vc Syndicate is backed by 1500+ LPs and deploys $MNs annually.

About Wearlinq
Wearlinq develops AI-powered wearable technology to prevent cardiovascular disease. Its FDA-cleared eWave device is the first continuous wireless six-lead ECG for long-term, at-home monitoring, delivering faster and more accurate diagnoses. Founded in 2020, Wearlinq is headquartered in San Francisco with operations in the U.S., Singapore, and Europe.

