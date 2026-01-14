Hays Americas CEO Dave Brown Named to SIA Staffing 100 List for North America for Second Time

Recognition underscores Brown’s leadership and Hays’ commitment to shaping the future of staffing

NEW YORK, CT, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hays, a leading global specialist recruitment company, is proud to announce that Dave Brown, CEO of Hays Americas, has been named to the Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) 2026 Staffing 100 list for North America. This marks the second time within the last three years that Brown has received this prestigious recognition, highlighting his continued influence and leadership in the staffing industry.The SIA Staffing 100 list celebrates the most influential leaders who are driving innovation and shaping the workforce solutions ecosystem. Brown’s inclusion reflects his strategic vision, commitment to client success, and dedication to advancing talent solutions across the Americas."I’m honored to be recognized again among such an outstanding group of industry leaders," said Brown. "This achievement is a testament to the incredible work of our teams across the Americas and our shared mission to help people succeed."For more information on the SIA Staffing 100 list, visit https://www.staffingindustry.com/lists/staffing-100-north-america/2026-staffing-100-north-america About HaysHays is the world’s leading specialist in recruitment and workforce solutions, including Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) and Managed Service Provider (MSP) services. Hays is the expert at recruiting qualified, professional, and skilled people worldwide, being the market leader in the UK, Germany, and Australia, and one of the market leaders in Continental Europe, Latin America, and Asia. Hays operates across the private and public sectors, dealing in permanent positions, contract roles, and temporary assignments. Hays employs over 10,300 staff operating from 225 offices in 33 countries.For more information, visit www.hays.com

