Knowledge Networks to Drive Global AI Policy Dialogue at World Economic Forum, Davos 2026!

AI governance is no longer a future concern—it is a challenge of our time. At Davos we have an opportunity to ensure AI advances innovation while remaining accountable, ethical, and be in public trust” — Sanjay Puri, Founder, Knowledge Networks

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Knowledge Networks will participate in several high-level discussions during the World Economic Forum meetings in Davos this January, contributing to global dialogue on artificial intelligence governance, regulation, and responsible innovation.On Monday, January 19, Sanjay Puri , Founder of Knowledge Networks, will speak at Stanford HAI's "AI in a Regulated World" session at the Alpengold Hotel, focusing on how emerging regulatory frameworks are shaping AI development and deployment. On Thursday, January 22, Knowledge Networks will lead a panel on "AI Governance in 2026" at the House of Kosovo in partnership with Diplomatic Courier, discussing policy readiness, international coordination, and governance challenges for the coming year."AI governance is no longer a future concern—it is a defining challenge of our time. At Davos, we have an opportunity to move beyond principles toward real coordination, ensuring AI advances innovation while remaining accountable, ethical, and grounded in public trust." — Sanjay Puri, Founder, Knowledge Networks.In Davos, Knowledge Networks will mark the launch of two new global initiatives and alongside plans for the AI Chalet at Davos 2026, a dedicated convening space for global AI leaders to engage in focused discussions on responsible innovation and governance:1. ERAI (Ethics and Responsible AI Fellowship): An 11-week executive program for journalists and media professionals, equipping them with frameworks to guide responsible AI reporting and communication. The first cohort launches in March 2026.2. AISB (AI Speakers Bureau): A curated platform connecting global forums with leading experts in AI governance, ethics, policy, and enterprise leadership, facilitating meaningful dialogue across flagship events and media channels.These initiatives reflect Knowledge Networks' long-term commitment to AI ethics and governance and will engage with founders, policymakers, researchers, and practitioners through its media platforms, including CAIO Connect and the RegulatingAI Podcast, capturing insights from AI leaders attending Davos and beyond.About Knowledge NetworksKnowledge Networks champions responsible and inclusive AI innovation worldwide. Through its initiatives, it supports startups, enterprises, and governments in shaping ethical AI policy, fostering collaboration, and driving practical, high-impact solutions. Its mission is to democratize AI knowledge and unite diverse voices to build smarter, fairer futures across industries and communities.

