Springfield Medical Assistant School to Open This Winter, Supporting Missouri’s Healthcare Workforce

SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Springfield Medical Assistant School is excited to announce its winter opening in Springfield, Missouri, bringing affordable medical assistant education to the region.The campus will be located at 3238 S National Ave, Springfield, MO, and will offer a 18-week program designed to prepare students for certification and immediate employment.Students will train in partnership with Command Family Medicine , gaining hands-on experience in a real primary care setting.“Hands-on education is the foundation of workforce success,” said Chris Lofton, CEO of Zollege Holly Capuano, Program Manager, added, “We’re proud to help students change their lives by entering stable, rewarding healthcare careers.”Enroll for the next class on the Springfield Medical Assistant School website About Springfield Medical Assistant SchoolSpringfield Medical Assistant School offers a 18-week medical assistant program combining online instruction, in-person labs, and clinical experience to prepare students for healthcare careers.Springfield Medical Assistant School is located at 3238 S National Ave, Springfield, MO.About Command Family MedicineCommand Family Medicine provides comprehensive primary care services with a focus on accessibility, preventative care, and community wellness.About ZollegeFounded in 2010 by Dr. Ince, Zollege partners with healthcare professionals nationwide to operate more than 140 medical and dental assistant campuses. Each year, thousands of students graduate debt-free and begin rewarding careers in healthcare. Through hands-on training and local partnerships, Zollege supports workforce development and student success across communities nationwide.

