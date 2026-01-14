Christine M. Palermo, Ph.D., DABT Joins Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. and The Acta Group

Christine M. Palermo, Ph.D., DABT is Director of Regulatory Sciences at B&C and Acta

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C) and The Acta Group (Acta) are pleased to announce that Christine M. Palermo, Ph.D., DABT has joined our firms as Director of Regulatory Sciences. Dr. Palermo provides Acta clients with global strategy in chemical regulatory compliance, risk assessment, and product stewardship, assisting clients to commercialize new products and expand markets for existing product portfolios. Dr. Palermo deploys the extensive domestic and international experience she gained in her 17-year career with ExxonMobil (EM) Biomedical Sciences, where she most recently served as Regulatory Sciences Principal and Global Manager of Toxicology, overseeing all aspects of health and environmental regulatory practices and leading science development and communication strategy. From 2014 - 2018, she was posted in EM’s Brussels, Belgium, office where she worked with regulators and trade organizations to develop solutions and advance regulatory safety decisions for chemistries and endpoints of regulatory concern in the European Union (EU).Dr. Palermo is a recognized leader in the advancement of science-based regulatory decision-making. Through her involvement with the European Chemical Industry Council (CEFIC), the European Centre for Ecotoxicology and Toxicology of Chemicals (ECETOC), the World Health Organization/International Programme on Chemical Safety Mode of Action/Human Relevance Framework (WHO/IPCS MOA/HRF), and other industry organizations, Dr. Palermo has worked to evolve the internationally recognized evidence integration framework for assessing human relevance of chemical mediated outcomes in animals, and to advance technical approaches for endocrine disruptor identification, reproductive hazard identification, and a risk-based polymer safety decision framework to inform chemical management approaches. She has a long and distinguished bibliography of peer-reviewed scientific papers and articles published in "Reproductive Toxicology," "Toxicology Letters," and "Regulatory Toxicology and Pharmacology," among other prominent scientific journals.Dr. Palermo holds a Ph.D. in Environmental Toxicology from the University of Rochester. She is a Diplomate of the American Board of Toxicology.Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C) is a Washington, D.C. law firm focusing on conventional, biobased, and nanoscale industrial, agricultural, and specialty chemical product approval and regulation, product defense, and associated business issues. The Acta Group (Acta) is a scientific and regulatory consulting firm with offices in Washington, D.C., Manchester, England, and Brussels, Belgium, providing strategic, comprehensive support for global chemical registration, regulation, and sustained compliance.

