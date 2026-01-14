Alexium’s BioCool® mPCM Shatters Cooling Capacity Records, Setting New Standard for Thermal Regulation

BioCool

Alexium International Group Limited (ASX:AJX)

GREER, SC, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alexium International Group Limited (ASX:AJX, “Alexium”), Alexium International, a leader in advanced thermal management solutions, today announced a major breakthrough in phase change material (PCM) technology. Independent testing confirms that BioCool formulations have achieved verified testing of a latent heat of fusion (enthalpy) exceeding 200 Joules per gram (J/g). This milestone positions BioCoolas the highest-capacity formulated PCM currently available on the market in addition to its registration with the USDA's Biopreferred program with 94% biobased content.In addition to its record-breaking cooling capacity, the new BioCoolformulation features an enhanced recrystallization rate, allowing the material to recharge faster and more efficiently than conventional alternatives. This dual-advantage capability addresses the two biggest challenges in the thermal regulation industry: the duration of cooling and the speed of recovery.Breaking the 200 J/g BarrierEnthalpy, measured in Joules per gram, represents the amount of heat a material can absorb as it transitions from a solid to a liquid state. While standard microencapsulated PCMs typically offer enthalpy ranges between 120–180 J/g, BioCool’s breakthrough to over 200 J/g represents a significant leap in thermal density."Reaching the 200 J/g threshold changes the equation for product designers," said Nick Leitner, Vice President of Technology at Alexium. "It means manufacturers can either deliver significantly more cooling power without increasing weight, or they can maintain current cooling levels using far less material, improving cost-efficiency and product feel."Enhanced Recharging Capability (Recrystallization)High cooling capacity is only half of the thermal management equation. For a PCM to be effective over repeated cycles (such as overnight sleep or daily athletic wear), it must solidify, or "recharge," effectively when the temperature drops.The BioCoolformulation has been engineered with an optimized nucleating profile that accelerates recrystallization. This ensures that the material returns to its cooling state more rapidly during ambient temperature drops, making it ready for the next heat cycle sooner. This is a critical advancement for applications like bedding, where "thermal saturation" (the material stopping working halfway through the night) has historically been a consumer complaint.Product Availability & Expansion to FormulatorsAlexium has BioCoolformulations stocked and readily available as formulated coatings for a wide variety of applications. Also, building on the acquisition of Microtek, Alexium is pleased to offer microencapsulated phase change materials (mPCMs) to formulators across its product lines.Las Vegas Market MeetingsThe Alexium team will be attending the upcoming Las Vegas Market and is available for meetings to discuss its portfolio of innovations, including BioCool with samples on implementing to a variety of material substrates & manufacturing applications. To make an appointment, contact info@alexiuminternational.com.About Alexium International Group LimitedAlexium International is a chemical innovator specializing in advanced phase-change materials (PCMs), microencapsulation technologies, thermal-management coatings, and flame-retardant systems for foam, textiles, and specialty materials. For more information visit https://alexiuminternational.com

