Governor McMaster and Lieutenant Governor Evette's Schedules: Wednesday, January 14, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster and Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette's schedules for Wednesday, January 14, 2026, include the following: Wednesday, January 14 at 9:30 AM: Gov. McMaster will host the 2026 Governor’s Economic Summit, Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln Street, Columbia, S.C. Wednesday, January 14 at 12:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will participate in the Crime Stoppers Appreciation Month news conference, The Poinsett Club, 807 E. Washington Street, Greenville, S.C. Wednesday, January 14 at 6:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will speak at South Carolina Manufacturers and Commerce's inaugural legislative event, Business Speaks, University of South Carolina Pastides Alumni Center, 900 Senate Street, Columbia, S.C.

