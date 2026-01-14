South Carolina industry recruitment reaches $9.12 billion in 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster and the South Carolina Department of Commerce (S.C. Commerce) today released its 2025 industry recruitment results, marking a milestone for rural economic development. From January to December 2025, South Carolina announced total capital investment of $9.12 billion, representing the third-highest year for industry recruitment on record and more than 8,100 new jobs. Rural recruitment of both capital investment as well as new jobs accounted for more than 40% of the overall totals – the highest percentages since 2010.

“South Carolina continues to bring in record years in economic development, and this third-highest year for industry recruitment is further proof that our strategy is working,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “Our success in rural communities shows that opportunity exists in every corner of our state. By investing in our workforce and supporting pro-business laws and policies, we continue to bring in thousands of jobs that benefit South Carolina families and strengthen our entire state.”

Rural recruitment accounted for $4.25 billion, or 46%, of total announced capital investment and more than 3,500, or 44%, of total announced new jobs. Rural projects span agribusiness, automotive, energy, and wood and paper products – reflecting South Carolina’s increasingly diverse economy and the competitive strengths of the state’s rural workforce, infrastructure and quality of life.

Of the 82 total announced projects, 34 chose rural communities – described as county development Tiers III and IV, as calculated annually by the S.C. Department of Revenue – ensuring long-term opportunities across every region of the state.

“Rural success is deliberate – driven by strong collaboration among state leadership, local economic developers and committed partners – and fuels economic growth in every corner of the state,” said Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III. “South Carolina’s milestone in rural recruitment in 2025 underscores our commitment to bolstering the potential of these communities and supporting the diverse growth that strengthens every part of the economy and every region of the state.”

For more details on the state’s announced economic activity in 2025, click here or visit S.C. Commerce’s newsroom. A complete list of announced projects since 2011 can be found via the “Inform SC” data hub.