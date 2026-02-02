Collective 54 Highlights Ecosystem Partnership with Envoy Capital Advisors, Reinforcing Category Leadership

Collective 54 Logo Envoy Capital Advisors Logo

Envoy Capital Advisors has supported Collective 54 members since December 2024, validating the benefits of the Collective 54 Ecosystem Partner program.

Professional services firms face a unique set of challenges when pursuing M&A or capital strategies, and Collective 54 has assembled a concentrated community of founders and CEOs.” — Garth Martin, Managing Director at Envoy Capital Advisors

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collective 54, the first community exclusively for founders of professional services firms, today recognized its Ecosystem Partnership with Envoy Capital Advisors, an investment bank and financial advisory firm dedicated to the lower mid-market. Since joining the Collective 54 Ecosystem in December 2024, Envoy has participated as an Ecosystem Partner, making merger and acquisition and capital advisory services available to members whose businesses may be evaluating growth, strategic alternatives, or potential liquidity events. Services are designed to support each client’s strategic objectives and individual circumstances.The partnership reinforces Collective 54’s strategy to consolidate a trusted ecosystem of specialized partners serving boutique professional services firms across North America. Through the Collective 54 Ecosystem Partner program, members gain access to experienced advisors with deep expertise in transactions, capital strategy, and value creation while partners gain access to a focused community of founders and CEOs actively preparing for their next stage of growth and exit.“Collective 54 is building the category’s most trusted ecosystem for founders of boutique professional services firms and Envoy Capital Advisors is a strong example of what that looks like in practice,” said Jeff Klaumann, President of Collective 54. “Envoy brings deep investment banking and advisory capabilities to our members, supporting their efforts to build enterprise value and explore strategic exit options. This partnership strengthens our ability to help founders win.”Envoy Capital Advisors provides a suite of advisory services designed to support founders and leadership teams navigate critical milestones, including sell-side and buy-side M&A advisory, debt and equity capital advisory, and financial advisory services such as performance improvement, transaction advisory, and valuation support. Envoy’s team focuses on coverage areas that align with Collective 54’s membership base, including business services, technology and professional services.“Professional services firms face a unique set of challenges when pursuing M&A or capital strategies, and Collective 54 has assembled a concentrated community of founders and CEOs in the professional services industry,” said Garth Martin, Managing Director at Envoy Capital Advisors. “We’re aligned with Collective 54’s mission and excited to continue to support members with tailored advisory services designed to help them improve performance, strengthen strategic positioning, and explore potential strategic and financial opportunities.”The Collective 54 Ecosystem Partner program brings together a curated set of firms that serve the boutique professional services market. Ecosystem Partners gain access to a focused community of founders who are actively growing, scaling, and selling their firms, creating meaningful opportunities for partners to deliver impact, build credibility in the category, and participate in real outcomes. Partners interested in learning more about the Collective 54 Ecosystem Partner program can contact Collective 54 at contact@collective54.com.Collective 54 is the first community exclusively for founders of professional services firms. Since launching in January 2020, Collective 54 members have completed 55 successful firm sales representing more than $3 billion in transactions across North America. Members gain access to a curated peer network, actionable content, data-driven insights, coaching, events, and purpose-built software designed to help founders grow, scale, and sell their firms. https://www.collective54.com/ Envoy Capital Advisors is an investment bank and financial advisory firm dedicated to the lower mid-market. Envoy provides bespoke advisory services across M&A, capital advisory, and financial advisory, partnering closely with entrepreneurs, boards, and investors to navigate the complexities of M&A and capital-raising with precision. Envoy Capital Advisors’ wholly owned subsidiary, Envoy Securities LLC, is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. All securities are offered through Envoy Securities LLC. https://envoycapitaladvisors.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.