ProInfoNet Expands Consulting Leadership with New Director Appointment

Jon Leslie, newly appointed Director of Consulting at ProInfoNet.

Maine-based IT consulting firm continues to grow during milestone year and Portland expansion.

This is an exciting time to be growing our consulting team. As demand for IT consulting services continues to increase, bringing Jon on board strengthens our ability to support clients at scale.” — Jeff Rogers, VP at ProInfoNet

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProInfoNet , a Maine-based IT consulting firm, has announced the recent appointment of Jon Leslie as Director of Consulting, a strategic addition that supports the company’s continued growth in consulting services and expanding client demand.The hire comes during a milestone period for ProInfoNet, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary and recently expanded its footprint with a new office in Portland, strengthening its presence across the state.In this role, Leslie works closely with ProInfoNet’s leadership and consulting teams to support the delivery and expansion of the company’s consulting services, helping organizations plan and execute complex IT initiatives.Leslie comes to ProInfoNet from Favro, where he served as Senior Vice President of Product and Solutions. He brings decades of experience in software engineering, global consulting, project management, and product implementation, and has previously held roles at organizations like Microsoft, Electronic Arts, and Hansoft.“This is an exciting time to be growing our consulting team,” said Jeff Rogers, Vice President at ProInfoNet. “As demand for IT consulting services continues to increase, bringing Jon on board strengthens our ability to support clients at scale.”This appointment also coincides with the recent addition of Connor Shaw, who joined ProInfoNet as a Consulting Analyst in January. These new additions further strengthen ProInfoNet’s consulting team as it continues to support clients across the country.About ProInfoNetProInfoNet is a Maine-based IT consulting firm that helps businesses navigate evolving technology challenges. Leveraging 30 years of consulting experience, ProInfoNet has served over 300 companies in saving more than $200 million on their network infrastructure, healthcare connectivity, and municipal broadband projects. Whether you need assistance optimizing IT infrastructure, improving operational efficiency, or preparing for future growth, our team is committed to delivering strategic solutions that make an impact. For more information, visit https://pinonline.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.