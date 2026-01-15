Greenville Dream Team at Marchant Real Estate Surpasses $100,000 in Donations to Local Heroes Through Homes for Heroes

Greenville Dream Team celebrating the Catoe Families new home

Milestone reflects years of service to teachers, medical professionals, first responders, military members, and other community heroes across the Upstate.

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Greenville Dream Team at Marchant Real Estate, led by Celeste Purdie and Heather Barajas, has officially surpassed $100,000 in total savings and donations given back to local heroes through the Homes for Heroes program. This milestone marks a significant achievement in their ongoing commitment to serving those who dedicate their lives to supporting and protecting the community.

Over the past 4.5 years, the Dream Team has assisted 47 hero families across the Upstate, helping them buy or sell homes while returning meaningful financial savings as a thank-you for their service and sacrifice.

Why This Program Matters

Homes for Heroes provides exclusive savings and rewards to qualifying heroes, including firefighters, law enforcement, military (active, reserve, and veterans), healthcare professionals, educators, and EMS personnel.

“For us, this program is personal,” said Celeste Purdie, REALTOR® and Owner of the Greenville Dream Team. “Being a veteran, I know that local heroes are typically the least paid and give up so much to serve. I am passionate that home ownership can help them build wealth and believe that every hero deserves a home.”

Broker-in-Charge / Owner Seabrook Marchant added:

“As a veteran myself, supporting and giving back to our heroes is core to who we are as a company. We are incredibly proud of Celeste’s commitment to the Homes for Heroes program—a commitment that often means sacrificing additional commission revenue to ensure our heroes come first in the steps to home ownership. Her leadership is a true reflection of our values, and we are grateful for Celeste, Heather, and the entire Greenville Dream Team. We believe in this program so strongly that Marchant Real Estate is investing additional resources to continue growing this partnership. If you are a hero, we encourage you to reach out to Celeste and the Greenville Dream Team to learn more about the Homes for Heros program and the path to home ownership.”

The closing that pushed the team beyond the $100,000 milestone came from working with The Catoe Family.

The Catoe family (3 kids and husband Michael) with the wife, Jammie, as the veteran closed on 12/22/2025

Jammie Catoe said “Having an agent who genuinely supports veterans meant everything to us. Homes for Heroes eased the weight of our move and reminded us that our service — and our family — truly matter”.

Community Impact

The Greenville Dream Team continues to be one of the Upstate’s most devoted supporters of local heroes, with community involvement extending into local fire departments, police agencies, school districts, hospitals, veteran groups.

Their ongoing service and advocacy reflect Marchant Real Estate’s broader commitment to making meaningful contributions to the region.

About the Greenville Dream Team at Marchant Real Estate

The Greenville Dream Team, led by REALTORS® Celeste Purdie and Heather Barajas, is committed to serving local families with excellence, care, and deep community impact. Their partnership with the Homes for Heroes program underscores their mission to support those who support others.

About Marchant Real Estate

Founded in 1993, Marchant Real Estate is one of the Upstate’s premier independent brokerages, known for its client-first service, community engagement, and commitment to excellence. With decades of local expertise, Marchant continues to lead with integrity, innovation, and heart.

About Homes for Heroes

Homes for Heroes is the largest nationwide network of affiliate real estate professionals dedicated to providing savings to heroes who serve their communities every day.

