Prime Minister Golob visits Slovenian Institute of Quality and Metrology

SLOVENIA, January 12 - During the visit, the Prime Minister was briefed on the Institute’s activities, toured its laboratories and met with the management. The purpose of the visit was to gain a more in-depth insight into the role of SIQ in supporting the Slovenian economy, in the development of competitive, safe and sustainable solutions, and in strengthening Slovenia’s technological development.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister underlined the strategic importance of SIQ for the country. "SIQ is a strategically important institution for Slovenia, as it directly contributes, through its expertise and internationally recognised testing, to confidence in the Slovenian economy and to attracting foreign investment. With further development, SIQ can assume a key role in enabling the entry of technologies into Slovenia and the European Union, and can significantly strengthen the creation of high added value in Slovenia," the Prime Minister said.

The visit also focused on the announced expansion of SIQ Ljubljana’s business capacities, which will enable further development of the Slovenian economy, greater technological autonomy, and the continued strengthening of confidence in Slovenian products and services on international markets.



