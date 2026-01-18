Ogden Medical Assistant School Announces Winter Opening in South Ogden

Ogden Medical Assistant School will open this winter, offering fast-track healthcare training in Utah.

OGDEN, UT, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ogden Medical Assistant School is proud to announce the opening of its new South Ogden campus this winter, providing students with a direct pathway into the healthcare workforce.Located at 945 Chambers St, Suite 2, South Ogden, UT, the program offers a 18-week medical assistant curriculum combining online learning with hands-on clinical training.The school partners with GameDay Men’s Health – South Ogden, giving students valuable real-world experience in a professional medical environment.“Programs like this strengthen both students and the communities they serve,” said Chris Lofton, CEO of Zollege Kendra Bradshaw, Program Manager, added, “We’re excited to support students as they gain confidence, practical skills, and a clear path into healthcare careers.”For more information, go to the school’s website About Ogden Medical Assistant SchoolOgden Medical Assistant School provides hands-on medical assistant training focused on certification readiness and workforce success. The 18-week program blends online instruction with in-person clinical experience.Ogden Medical Assistant School is located at 945 Chambers St, Suite 2, South Ogden, UT.About GameDay Men’s Health – South OgdenGameDay Men’s Health provides personalized men’s healthcare services with a focus on wellness, prevention, and patient-centered care.About ZollegeFounded in 2010 by Dr. Ince, Zollege partners with healthcare professionals nationwide to operate more than 140 medical and dental assistant campuses. Each year, thousands of students graduate debt-free and begin rewarding careers in healthcare. Through hands-on training and local partnerships, Zollege supports workforce development and student success across communities nationwide.

