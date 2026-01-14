IESHA ROX RETURNS WITH FEEL‑GOOD R&B/POP SINGLE ‘JUST ME AND YOU’ — OUT JANUARY 9

“I wanted to create a record about our love, but also something everyone could feel — whether they’re in love or just loving life,”” — Iesha Rox

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Denver‑based R&B/Pop artist Iesha Rox (born Iesha Pinto) is kicking off 2026 with a vibrant new single, “Just Me and You,” releasing independently under The Orchard on January 9, 2026.

Blending early‑2000s nostalgia with modern R&B polish, “Just Me and You” is a feel‑good, upbeat record that pays homage to Cassie’s iconic “Me & U” while carving out a fresh lane of its own. The track is clean, catchy, and built for dancing, singing along, and getting lost in the moment.

As a proud Cape Verdean artist, Iesha continues to infuse her cultural identity, personal story, and emotional honesty into her music. This new single arrives at a meaningful time in her life — shortly after her engagement — and captures the joy, connection, and lightness of being in love.

“I wanted to create a record about our love, but also something everyone could feel — whether they’re in love or just loving life,” Iesha shares.

“Just Me and You” follows her previous release “Bop It,” but showcases a completely different side of her artistry. While “Bop It” leaned into gritty femme‑fatale energy and empowerment, the new single embraces warmth, fun, and movement. It’s a sonic shift that highlights Iesha’s versatility and her ability to tap into multiple moods and eras.

Fans can stream “Just Me and You” on all major platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music, starting January 9.

ABOUT IESHA ROX

Iesha Rox is an emerging R&B/Pop artist based in Denver, Colorado. Known for her smooth vocals, nostalgic influences, and dynamic storytelling, she continues to build momentum with each release. Her music blends early‑2000s energy with contemporary production, creating a sound that feels both familiar and refreshingly new.

