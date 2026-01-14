Nomad eSIM and beIN SPORTS Asia Serve Up 'Connectivity Strategy' for Australian Open Campaign Across Asia-Pacific

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nomad eSIM, the leading global eSIM provider , is teaming up with beIN SPORTS Asia, the official broadcaster of the Australian Open, to anchor a new tennis and travel connectivity strategy built around the first Grand Slam of the season.The collaboration runs across six markets: Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Australia, aligning Nomad with beIN SPORTS' premium tennis coverage in 2026.The Australian Open provides the perfect stage to bring Nomad eSIM’s core narrative to life.Sport inspires people to move across cities, countries, and time zones in pursuit of moments that matter, and Nomad eSIM ensures they stay seamlessly connected every step of the way.Building on successful engagements within the English Premier League and Formula 1 in 2025, this partnership reinforces Nomad eSIM’s position as the trusted connectivity companion for global sports fansTo bring this to life, the campaign leverages a comprehensive suite of digital and broadcast activations designed to meet fans where they consume content:Interactive Engagement: An exclusive “Who’s Your Winner?” in-app activation on beIN SPORTS CONNECT allows fans to predict match winners, integrating Nomad directly into the live viewing experience.Digital Presence: Nomad will be featured across all beIN SPORTS’ YouTube channels, appearing in 210 match highlight videos and 90 vertical clips.Regional Broadcast Reach: The brand will appear in over 200 TVC spots across live matches in Asia and 76 spots in Australia.“We believe in powering freedom without limits and keeping fans connected to every point, rally and shared moment, no matter where they are in the world. Partnering with beIN SPORTS for the Australian Open is an exciting opportunity for us to champion global tennis communities that, like us, thrive on passion, innovation and being part of the action in real time.”Shern Ng, General Manager, Nomad eSIMDuring the Australian Open, fans can enjoy a 25% limited-time discount on Nomad eSIM plans by using the code TENNIS25 at checkout to stay connected and share every moment on and off the court.*The promo code TENNIS25 is available for redemption until 31 March 2026 with no country restrictions, valid for use alongside on-sale plans.About Nomad eSIMNomad eSIM is a leading global eSIM provider, offering affordable mobile data in over 200+ destinations worldwide. Designed for modern travellers, digital nomads, and international professionals, Nomad eSIM eliminates the hassle of physical SIM cards and expensive roaming charges, keeping users connected wherever their journey takes them.Learn more at Nomad eSim.

