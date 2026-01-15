Mobile Medical Assistant School to Open This Winter, Creating New Healthcare Career Pathways on the Gulf Coast

Mobile Medical Assistant School Game Day

Mobile Medical Assistant School will launch this winter, offering affordable, hands-on training in partnership with GameDay Men’s Health.

MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobile Medical Assistant School is pleased to announce the opening of its new Mobile campus this winter, expanding access to healthcare education along Alabama’s Gulf Coast.The campus, located at 1110 Montlimar Dr, Suite 605, Mobile, AL, will offer a 18-week medical assistant program that combines online instruction with in-person lab and clinical training.“Healthcare communities thrive when education and practice come together,” said Chris Lofton, CEO of Zollege . “This partnership helps students build confidence, skills, and opportunity.”Holly Capuano, Program Manager, said, “Our students benefit from hands-on training that mirrors what they’ll experience in the workforce. We’re proud to bring this opportunity to Mobile.”Enroll in Mobile Medical Assistant School’s website About Mobile Medical Assistant SchoolMobile Medical Assistant School provides hands-on medical assistant education designed to prepare students for certification and employment. The 18-week program blends online coursework, in-person labs, and clinical experience.Mobile Medical Assistant School is located at 1110 Montlimar Dr, Suite 605, Mobile, AL.About GameDay Men’s Health – MobileGameDay Men’s Health – Mobile specializes in men’s wellness services, including hormone optimization and preventative care. The clinic focuses on patient-centered care in a modern clinical environment.About ZollegeFounded in 2010 by Dr. Ince, Zollege partners with healthcare professionals nationwide to operate more than 140 medical and dental assistant campuses. Each year, thousands of students graduate debt-free and begin rewarding careers in healthcare. Through hands-on training and local partnerships, Zollege supports workforce development and student success across communities nationwide.

