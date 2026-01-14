Ireland’s Thermahood® Offers Winter Weather Reprieve Through Cold & Condensation-Combating Recessed Lighting Hoods

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Winter storms are already in full swing this New Year, with the National Weather Service issuing serious warnings to multiple states ahead of potential heavy snowfall. As families turn up the heating to stay warm, Ireland-based Thermahood, creator of an internationally-successful, DIY-friendly hood for recessed lighting, is issuing a warning of its own- everyday recessed lighting is contributing to colder homes, wasting energy and creating health risks through the formation of condensation.

“When temperatures drop, our instinct is obviously to up our home’s temperature for comfort, a necessity becoming more expensive by the day as heating and electricity costs rise,” said Thermahood Founder and Director Vincent Boden. “However, many Americans are unaware of other factors not only increasing their energy output and bills, but actively putting their health and safety at risk.”

“We created Thermahood to address these common problems,” added Boden. “The hoods, when placed behind recessed lights in the attic, close off any cracks that allow heat to escape, allowing families to feel warmer with less energy. Additionally, the hoods help prevent condensation from forming, limiting risks for mold growth, corrosion, electrical problems, and much more.”

Launched in the United States in 2024 following more than a decade of success across Ireland, Europe, and the United Kingdom, Thermahood is a flame-retardant, DIY-friendly hood for recessed lighting. Crafted by Boden based on his extensive expertise in construction and drywall, the hoods’ mission is to create an air-tight seal that closes attic gaps, preventing air from escaping indoors while improving air quality in the home through reduced airflow, improving insulation, lowering risks of fire, cutting down noise, and preventing insects and rodents from infiltrating homes. Designed to be fitted quickly and easily, Thermahood also requires little to no maintenance after installation.

According to an article published by Cold Climate Housing Research Center, recessed lighting has historically presented challenges in home construction, especially for buildings in colder regions: “Inadequately installed recessed lighting can cause significant problems like ice dams, high energy bills, and moisture damage in the roof due to heat loss and air leaks.” The piece describes how winter temperatures create problematic air pressure (comparable to a tight balloon), with hot indoor air desperate to escape. This pressure and air leakage leads to significant heat loss.

Additionally, the mixing of cold and warm air in the attic creates moisture, which is easily missed due to recessed lights hiding it. Left untreated, homeowners can be left with a rampant mold problem, causing allergic reactions such as skin rashes, eye irritation, and trouble breathing as found by the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

“Thermahood at its core was built to help everyday people live comfortably,” expressed Boden. “Its creation came to be after I realized my young baby’s room was freezing during the winter, and the first prototype created improved her room’s warmth while lowering my own bills. I’m honored I can continue sharing this innovation globally in the New Year.”

Thermahood is available on Amazon.com and Walmart.com, with a 10 pack costing $99.99 (less than $10 per hood). For more information, visit: https://www.thermahood.com/

Thermahood was also featured on nationally syndicated series Coffee With America (CWA): https://vimeo.com/coffeewithamerica/review/1123543965/1d63db9cea

About Thermahood and Founder/Director Vincent Boden:

Founded by Vincent Boden in 2013 and headquartered in Co. Down, Ireland near world-renowned Royal County Down Golf Course, Thermahood was launched after more than two decades of mechanical engineering acumen and owning/running a drywall business that often found solutions to common insulation issues. A specialist supplier and installer of partitions, ceilings, insulation and dry-wall (sheetrock) systems, Boden Drylining undertook substantial projects for a range of developers, main contractors, retail, commercial and self-build clients. For more than a decade, Thermahood has provided customers with a simple solution to energy waste while working towards a more comfortable, safer future. An additional bonus, Thermahood also creates an effective moisture barrier, reducing the risk of condensation and problems like mold, timber rot, and roof damage. Thermahood also improves home air quality by reducing air flow, and acts as a sound and dust barrier, keeping rooms free of insects and unwelcome pests. A 10-pack costs $99.99.

