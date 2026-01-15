Cheyenne Dental Assistant School Announces Winter Opening to Support Wyoming’s Growing Dental Workforce

Cheyenne Dental Assistant School Espire Dental Practice

Cheyenne Dental Assistant School will open this winter, offering hands-on dental assistant training through a partnership with Espire Dental.

CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cheyenne Dental Assistant School is excited to announce the opening of its new Cheyenne campus this winter, creating new opportunities for students seeking a fast, affordable path into the dental field.Located at 7112 Commons Circle, Cheyenne, WY 82009, the campus will offer a 12-week dental assistant program that combines online learning with in-person training inside a working dental practice. Students will gain real-world experience and practical skills needed to succeed in today’s dental offices.The school partners with Espire Dental – Cheyenne , providing students with hands-on exposure to modern dental procedures, patient care, and professional workflows.“Our model focuses on affordability, speed, and real-world experience,” said Chris Lofton, CEO of Zollege . “By partnering with local dental practices, we help students graduate ready to contribute on day one.”About Cheyenne Dental Assistant SchoolCheyenne Dental Assistant School offers hands-on dental assistant training designed to prepare students for certification and entry-level dental careers. The 12-week program blends online coursework with in-person training in a real dental setting.Cheyenne Dental Assistant School is located at 7112 Commons Circle, Cheyenne, WY 82009.About Espire Dental – CheyenneEspire Dental is known for its patient-first approach, modern technology, and comprehensive dental services. The practice is committed to delivering elevated dental care in a welcoming environment.About ZollegeFounded in 2010 by Dr. Ince, Zollege partners with healthcare professionals nationwide to operate more than 140 medical and dental assistant campuses. Each year, thousands of students graduate debt-free and begin rewarding careers in healthcare. Through hands-on training and local partnerships, Zollege supports workforce development and student success across communities nationwide.

