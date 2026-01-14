Global One Media Meets With Former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at CanCham Singapore

Global One Media meets with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Global One Media Sponsors CanCham Singapore Meet-and-Greet with Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

SINGAPORE, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global One Media , a full-service, investor-focused digital marketing agency, met with Canada’s former Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, during a Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Singapore (CanCham) Meet-and-Greet session—highlighting Canada’s growing business and investment presence across Asia.The event took place on Monday, January 12, 2026, at the Four Seasons Hotel Singapore, bringing together Canadian business leaders, entrepreneurs, and executives actively operating across Asian markets.Global One Media was represented by Co-Founder & CEO Bastien Boulay and Chief Operating Officer Dito Ramadhan. During the evening, the leadership team met with Mr. Trudeau to discuss the increasing strategic importance of Asia for Canadian companies, the role of digital-first investor communications in expanding global capital access, and Global One Media’s work supporting Canadian public companies in building international visibility—particularly in Singapore and across Asia.“Singapore has become a critical hub for Canadian companies looking to connect with global investors,” said Bastien Boulay, Co-Founder & CEO of Global One Media, a Canadian entrepreneur based in Singapore. “At Global One Media, our role is to help companies tell their stories clearly and effectively as they engage audiences beyond Canada and build long-term international visibility.”The Meet-and-Greet session was hosted by the Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Singapore and featured remarks from Caroline Berube, Chair of CanCham Singapore , and The Honourable Mary Ng, Canada’s former Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development. The evening concluded with an address from Mr. Trudeau, followed by a networking session with Canadian executives operating across the region.As Canadian companies increasingly look beyond North America for growth, Singapore continues to serve as a key gateway to Asian capital markets and investor audiences. Global One Media operates at the intersection of media, capital markets, and cross-border communications—supporting both public and private Canadian companies in strengthening investor engagement, enhancing digital presence, and building international brand positioning.“As we continue to expand internationally, our focus remains on doing strong, credible work for companies looking to engage investors beyond Canada,” Boulay added. “That means clear messaging, responsible communications, and long-term relationship building across global markets.”About Global One MediaGlobal One Media is an investor-focused digital marketing group committed to driving action through effective storytelling, high-quality content creation, and strategic distribution. By leveraging our global network and community-driven channels, we help public companies dominate their sectors in the digital and social media landscape, tell their story in an engaging manner, and reach millions of investors around the world. https://globalonemedia.com Visit Us on Social MediaLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-one-media-group/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/globalonemediagroup/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GlobalOneMediaGroup YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@GlobalOneMedia TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@globalonemedia X: https://x.com/stocks2watch_

