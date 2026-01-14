Prickly Pear Pediatric Therapy Wins 2025 Awards for Best Occupational Therapist and Speech Pathologist in St. George

Treatment room option for clients Additional treatment room for clients Main desk area and check-in for the office Occupational Therapy gym Photo of the Founder/Owner Emily Sonzogni

ST. GEORGE, UT, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 Quality Business Awards for The Best Occupational Therapist and for The Best Speech Pathologist in St. George, Utah has been awarded to Prickly Pear Pediatric Therapy. This recognition honors Prickly Pear Pediatric Therapy for its outstanding customer service, top-tier quality of services, and exceptional overall business performance.The Quality Business Awards honor businesses that demonstrate excellence in their field each year. Winners are chosen based on factors such as their reputation, customer feedback, and overall performance within their industry.Prickly Pear Pediatric Therapy is Southern Utah’s leading provider of pediatric speech, language, and occupational therapy services, recognized for delivering high-quality, evidence-based, child-centered care. Prickly Pear Pediatric Therapy’s motivating, play-driven approach is led by a highly trained team of specialists including speech-language pathologists Emily Sonzogni, Kalista McMullin, Alicia Hales, and Julie Ott, along with occupational therapists Dr. Kristy Lawson, Lexi Sklarsky, and Kailee Williams. Front-of-office support is provided by receptionist Brynlee Thompson. Together, the team delivers personalized therapy designed to help children and teens make meaningful progress while staying deeply connected to motivation, engagement, and measurable growth.Prickly Pear offers a wide range of pediatric therapy services that support children in thriving across home, school, and community environments. The clinic provides articulation and phonology support, therapy for Childhood Apraxia of Speech (CAS), early communication development for late talkers, fluency support, AAC (Augmentative and Alternative Communication), sensory processing and emotional regulation services, picky eating and handwriting support, and feeding therapy. Proudly serving St. George and the surrounding Southern Utah communities, Prickly Pear Pediatric Therapy remains committed to empowering children, supporting families, and fostering meaningful community connection through progress-focused care that meets every child where they are.When it came time to select this year’s recipient, Prickly Pear Pediatric Therapy stood out as a reputable speech pathologist and occupational therapist clinic. Known for its skilled, professional and encouraging team, Prickly Pear Pediatric Therapy has earned a strong reputation within the St. George community, with glowing reviews from many satisfied clients. Below are just a few of the many positive testimonials from clients who were highly impressed by Prickly Pear Pediatric Therapy’s communication and exceptional service:“Prickly pear has been so amazing for my preteen with ADHD, auditory processing, sensory issues. They worked on everything from motion sickness, balance, to emotional regulation, and academic skills. My daughter has learned a lot of valuable tools to help her."“Everyone I’ve met at Prickly Pear has been wonderful to work with! They make scheduling easy and are flexible with schedule changes. The office is always clean and set up in a kid-friendly way. Mydaughter’s SLP is Kalista, and she is amazing! She’s wonderful with kids in addition to being extremely knowledgeable. I feel lucky to have found them, and would 100% recommend!""This is a great place to get help for your child. Their process is so easy to get started and they are so responsive and kind. Emily is very good at listening to your concerns and finding a way to give you hope and comfort at the same time! We would recommend Prickly Pear to anyone who needs a little extra support for their child!"“We have appreciated Prickly Past Pediatric Therapy coming to our home this year. Julie is a kind, organized speech therapist. She really cares about my daughter and what her goals and interests are, and uses those to naturally coach her speech. We've seen a big improvement too!"“My son has been in speech through public school since 2nd grade with very little improvement. He is now in 7th grade, and we have been with Prickly Pear for about 8 months. Only since coming to Prickly Pear have we finally seen him not only improve, but excel in his letter “R” sounds. He is more confident, much more happy, and finally feels like he is at a point where it isn’t a noticeable problem anymore. I almost cried at our first visit when Kalista was able to get him to say “R” words that actually were pronounced properly. Kalista has been heaven sent and has such an energy and enthusiasm that keeps him excited to come back, and motivated to keep practicing! I really cannot thank her enough! You truly were an answer to our prayers and I would recommended you to anyone who is looking to help their children fix their speech once and for all. My only regret is not finding you sooner!! Thank you so very much!!!"The Prickly Pear Pediatric Therapy team consistently goes above and beyond to ensure outstanding support for every client.The Quality Business Awards honor businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. To qualify, a business must receive outstanding customer reviews across at least three different platforms. Companies with excellent reputations and consistent track records over multiple years, along with minimal complaints, are awarded high scores. Additionally, businesses that actively engage with and respond to customer feedback are highly regarded. Other key criteria include a commitment to integrity, community involvement, and proactive measures to reduce environmental impact. Earning a Quality Business Award reflects a dedication to providing top-tier products and exceptional customer service.

