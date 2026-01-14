RETSY Ranks Among Arizona's Top 10 Residential Real Estate Brokerages; 10 Agents and Teams in Phoenix's Most Productive

RETSY Logo

Phoenix Business Journal Rankings Underscore RETSY's Leadership in Sales Volume, Agent Productivity, and Luxury Market Excellence

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RETSY , Arizona's exclusive Forbes Global Properties brokerage, today announced its recognition in the Phoenix Business Journal's 2025 year-end rankings, reinforcing its position as one of the region's most dominant luxury real estate firms. The rankings highlight RETSY's exceptional market performance and the exceptional productivity of its agents and teams.In the Phoenix Business Journal's ranking of the 27 largest Phoenix-area residential real estate brokerages, RETSY placed #10 based on 2024 local residential sales volume, a significant achievement that reflects the brokerage's continued growth and market leadership despite competitive pressures. Prioritizing quality over quantity, the recognition underscores RETSY's strategy of recruiting only the highest-caliber agents and providing them with best-in-class technology, marketing support, and resources to deliver unmatched results for clients.The impact of RETSY's elite team approach is further illustrated in the Phoenix Business Journal's rankings of residential agents and team, which evaluates the region's most productive residential real estate teams by total 2024 volume. RETSY claimed an impressive ten positions, including individual agents:- Nick Toon (#6)- Adam Bailey (#32)- Christine Espinoza (#59)- Siena Koppelman (#67)and these RETSY Teams:- The Morrison Team (#13)- The W Group (#15)- The TEAM 4 Results (#16)- ROCO Luxury Homes (#31)- Gabel Phillips Group (#40)- Smith PHX Team (#47)"This acknowledgement tells a powerful story about RETSY's market dominance and the exceptional caliber of our agents," said Chris Morrison, Founding Partner of RETSY. "While other brokerages compete on the basis of agent count, RETSY focuses on team quality and production. The fact that ten of our agents and teams rank in the Phoenix-area's most productive, alongside our #10 position among all major brokerages, demonstrates that we've built something truly special. It's about the expertise, dedication, and market leadership our agents bring to every transaction."RETSY's elite positioning is particularly notable when measured against the firm's agent count. Unlike larger brokerages that rely on volume-based models, RETSY maintains a selective roster of experienced professionals who consistently achieve the highest average sales prices and production volumes per agent in the Arizona market. This selective approach has proven exceptionally effective: in 2024, RETSY maintained Arizona's #1 position for average sales price among brokerages with over $1 billion in sales volume, and the firm has now closed over $5 billion in total sales volume since its 2020 founding."The Phoenix Business Journal rankings validate the vision that drove RETSY's founding," Morrison continued. "We believed then, and these rankings confirm now, that Arizona's luxury real estate market rewards quality, innovation, and a commitment to client service above all else."The rankings come at a time when Arizona's luxury real estate market continues to benefit from corporate relocations, major manufacturing investments, and population migration from higher-tax states, all factors that sustain strong demand in the high-end housing sector. RETSY's multi-channel marketing approach, anchored by RETSY Reserve , its premium quarterly glossy magazine, and The RETSY Podcast , keeps the firm's listings and agents at the forefront of the luxury marketplace.About RETSYFounded in 2020, RETSY is Arizona's exclusive Forbes Global Properties brokerage, specializing in luxury real estate with a focus on innovation, technology, and unparalleled service. With a carefully curated roster of elite agents, RETSY has rapidly become one of the most dominant firms in the region, closing over $5 billion in sales volume in just five years. RETSY agents consistently achieve the highest average sales prices and production volumes per agent in the Arizona market, positioning the firm as the state's undisputed leader in luxury residential real estate. For more information, visit RETSY.com.

