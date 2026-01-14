Grant Brothers Tree Service Helps Form New National Tree Care Association

Virginia-based tree care company plays a leadership role in forming a new national association focused on safety, ethics, and advocacy in arboriculture.

VA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grant Brothers Tree Service is helping launch a new national association created to address long-standing safety, workforce, and accountability gaps within the tree care industry, particularly in emergency mitigation and emergency tree removal work.

The Association of Tree Care Professionals (ATCP) was formed in 2025 after industry leaders identified the lack of a centralized, member-led organization dedicated to consistent safety standards, ethical conduct, and professional advocacy across the tree care profession.

Stefano Devigili, Co-Founder of Grant Brothers Tree Service, serves on the ATCP Board of Directors.

Tree care is consistently ranked among the most dangerous occupations in the United States. The industry faces fragmented training pathways, inconsistent credentialing, and increasing regulatory scrutiny, particularly during high-risk emergency response work. ATCP was created to provide a unified voice for professionals performing this work and to establish clear expectations around safety, ethics, and responsibility.

“For too long, there has been no single body holding the industry to consistent standards,” said Stefano Devigili, Co-Founder of Grant Brothers Tree Service. “ATCP gives tree care professionals a real seat at the table with lawmakers, insurers, and the public. That level of representation has been missing.”

ATCP promotes adherence to ANSI Z133 safety standards, enforces a formal Code of Ethics, and advocates for policies informed by real-world field experience. The association is governed by a volunteer board of active industry professionals. Board members receive no compensation.

Grant Brothers Tree Service was founded more than a decade ago by brothers Stefano and Jonathan Devigili as a two-person operation in Fairfax County. Today, the company maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and has earned more than 170 five-star customer reviews. Its crews provide 24/7 emergency tree services and have completed complex projects throughout Northern Virginia and the Washington, D.C. region.

“This industry built our family’s livelihood,” Devigili added. “We believe leadership and accountability are essential to its future.”

About Grant Brothers Tree Service

Grant Brothers Tree Service provides professional tree removal, pruning, stump grinding, and 24/7 emergency tree services throughout Northern Virginia. The company employs ISA Certified Arborists and follows ANSI A300 and Z133 safety standards.

About the Association of Tree Care Professionals (ATCP)

The Association of Tree Care Professionals is a member-led organization dedicated to advancing safety, ethics, integrity, and advocacy within the tree care industry.

