Active Plumbing Has Provided Plumbing Services in Las Vegas for Over 30 Years

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Active Plumbing, a licensed plumbing company serving Las Vegas and surrounding areas, has provided residential and commercial plumbing services in Southern Nevada for more than 30 years. The company’s service offerings include emergency plumbing, water heater repairs, drain cleaning, sewer line maintenance, and water filtration solutions.

Active Plumbing is available 24 hours a day for urgent plumbing needs. Its emergency response team handles a range of situations, including leaks, clogs, and water line breaks. The company provides Emergency plumbing las vegas services, including Burst pipe repair, to address unexpected problems that could cause property damage or disrupt daily activities.

The company also offers Hot water systems repair and installation, serving both standard tank and tankless water heaters. Active Plumbing technicians perform water heater replacements, recirculation pump installations, and maintenance services designed to ensure consistent water flow and reliable system performance.

In addition to emergency response and water heater services, Active Plumbing provides drain cleaning, main-line unclogging, sewer line inspection and repair, sewage cleanup, gas line services, and water softener and filtration solutions. The company serves residential properties, commercial buildings, and a range of industries across Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas, Summerlin, Paradise, and other nearby communities.

Licensed and locally operated, Active Plumbing emphasizes fast response times and comprehensive service solutions tailored to the specific needs of Las Vegas homes and businesses. The company uses modern diagnostic tools, including camera inspections and electronic leak detection, to identify issues and provide effective, long-term repairs.

For immediate assistance, Active Plumbing can be reached at (702) 438-3357, and appointments or service requests can also be scheduled online at www.activeplumbinginc.com.

Active Plumbing continues to operate with a focus on safety, system reliability, and local expertise, supporting the Las Vegas community with professional plumbing services around the clock.

