Dental Implant FAQs: Scottsdale Dentist Answers Frequently Asked Questions

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dental implants are widely recognized as a reliable solution for replacing missing teeth, with success rates routinely reported at approximately 95% or higher over five to ten years in clinical research.1 When considering missing teeth replacement options, many prospective patients have basic questions about how dental implants function, who may be a candidate, and what to expect during the treatment process. To help address these common concerns, Dr. Brandon Ryff, a restorative & cosmetic dentist in Scottsdale and the head of Scottsdale Smile Center, is answering some of the most frequently asked questions about key aspects of dental implant therapy.What Are Dental Implants?Dental implants are medical-grade titanium posts that are surgically placed into the jawbone to replace missing tooth roots. Once healed, they can support crowns, bridges, or dentures.“A dental implant is designed to function as an artificial tooth root,” says Dr. Ryff. “After placement, the implant should integrate with the jawbone to provide a stable foundation for a custom dental crown, which serves as the replacement tooth.”Who Is a Candidate for Dental Implants?Candidates for dental implants may include individuals missing a single tooth, multiple teeth, or full dental arches. Adequate jawbone density and overall health are important factors in determining eligibility.“Candidacy is based on bone quality, oral health, and a patient’s medical history,” Dr. Ryff explains. “Advanced imaging allows dentists and oral surgeons to evaluate these factors before making treatment recommendations.”What Types of Dental Implant Options Are Available?Dental implants can be used in several ways, including single-tooth replacement, support for bridges, or anchoring full-arch restorations such as implant-supported dentures. The appropriate option depends on the extent of tooth loss and individual treatment goals.How Is Dental Implant Treatment Planned?Treatment planning often involves cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) imaging, which creates a three-dimensional view of the jawbone, nerves, and surrounding structures. Dr. Ryff notes that this technology allows for very precise planning before surgery. “It helps us determine implant size, placement location, and whether preparatory procedures such as bone grafting may be necessary. The imaging stage is one of the most important parts of the entire treatment process, ultimately making it possible to produce the most comfortable, functional, and natural-looking results.”What Does the Dental Implant Procedure Involve?The procedure typically begins with surgical placement of the implant into the jawbone. Over the following months, the implant undergoes osseointegration, a process in which it fuses with the surrounding bone. Once healing is complete, a custom restoration is attached.How Successful Are Dental Implants?Dr. Ryff says long-term success rates are high for dental implants when proper planning, placement, and post-treatment care are followed. “Success can vary based on factors such as bone density, oral hygiene, and lifestyle habits, but these treatments can provide life-long missing teeth replacement for many patients as long as they take good care of their teeth and gums.”Are Dental Implants Safe?Dental implants have been used for decades and are considered a well-established treatment option. Dr. Ryff notes that, as with any surgical procedure, there are risks, but careful planning and adherence to post-operative guidelines are intended to reduce the likelihood of potential complications.Are There Alternatives to Dental Implants?Alternatives to dental implants may include dental bridges or removable dentures. These options may be discussed with patients who are not candidates for implants or who prefer non-surgical treatments. With that in mind, Dr. Ryff explains that other versions of dental implants, such as implant-supported dentures and All-On-4implant dentures, may be ideal solutions for patients who are missing most or all of their teeth on the upper or lower dental arch but do not want to replace each tooth with an implant.How Are Dental Implants Maintained?Dental implants are generally maintained through daily brushing and flossing, along with routine dental examinations and professional cleanings.“Once healed, implants are cared for much like natural teeth,” Dr. Ryff reveals. “Consistent oral hygiene plays an important role in their longevity.”Overall, Dr. Ryff advises individuals who are missing one tooth or multiple teeth that addressing those concerns can play an important role in maintaining oral health and function over time. For this reason, they are encouraged to seek care from an experienced dentist who can evaluate their condition and recommend appropriate treatment options.Reference:1NewMouthAbout Scottsdale Smile CenterScottsdale Smile Center is a multi-provider dental practice led by Dr. Brandon Ryff, alongside Dr. Jonathan Coombs, Dr. Jared Mayer, and Dr. Don Chiappetti. The practice offers a wide range of dental services focused on restoring oral health, function, and appearance through general, restorative, and cosmetic dentistry.Dr. Ryff earned dual bachelor’s degrees in Molecular & Cellular Biology and Physiology from the University of Arizona before completing his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree at the University of Michigan School of Dentistry. Dr. Ryff earned dual bachelor's degrees in Molecular & Cellular Biology and Physiology from the University of Arizona before completing his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree at the University of Michigan School of Dentistry. He maintains affiliations with the Academy of General Dentistry, the Arizona Dental Association, the Spear Study Club, and other professional organizations.In addition to dental implants, the practice provides treatments such as porcelain veneers, Invisalignclear aligners, TMJ disorder treatment, and comprehensive preventive and restorative care.

