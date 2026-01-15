Pulse Medical Assistant School to Open Huntsville Campus This Winter

Pulse Medical Assistant School Huntsville Pain Management

Pulse Medical Assistant School will open a new Huntsville campus this winter, offering hands-on, affordable medical assistant training.

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pulse Medical Assistant School is proud to announce the opening of its new Huntsville campus this winter, bringing career-focused medical assistant education to students across North Alabama. The program is designed to provide an accelerated, affordable pathway into healthcare while delivering hands-on training in a real clinical environment.The new campus will be located at 185 Chateau Dr SW, Huntsville, AL, and will offer a 16-week medical assistant program that blends online coursework, in-person lab training, and clinical experience. Students will gain the skills needed to pursue certification and begin entry-level roles in medical offices, clinics, and outpatient facilities.“By opening new campuses like Huntsville, we’re helping communities grow their healthcare workforce while giving students access to affordable, life-changing education,” said Chris Lofton, CEO of Zollege Holly Capuano, Program Manager, added, “This program is built for students who want hands-on experience and a fast path into healthcare. We’re excited to support students in Huntsville as they begin meaningful new careers.”Get more info or enroll in the school's website About Pulse Medical Assistant School – HuntsvillePulse Medical Assistant School provides hands-on medical assistant education designed to prepare students for certification and long-term success in healthcare. The 16-week program combines online instruction, in-person lab training, and clinical experience to help students graduate confident and workforce-ready.Pulse Medical Assistant School – Huntsville is located at 185 Chateau Dr SW, Huntsville, AL.About Huntsville Pain Management Huntsville Pain Management is a specialized medical practice focused on diagnosing and treating chronic pain through personalized, patient-centered care. The clinic is committed to improving quality of life through comprehensive treatment and community-focused healthcare services.About ZollegeFounded in 2010 by Dr. Ince, Zollege partners with healthcare professionals nationwide to operate more than 140 medical and dental assistant campuses. Each year, thousands of students graduate debt-free and begin rewarding careers in healthcare. Through hands-on training and local partnerships, Zollege supports workforce development and student success across communities nationwide.

