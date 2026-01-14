Parrish Law Firm Announces 2026 Community Programs Supporting Education and Youth Engagement Across Northern Virginia

Jim Parrish announces Vote for a NOVA School Jim Parrish, Virginia Personal Injury Attorney Jim and Mindi Parrish, with Annual Coat Drive Donation Jim Parrish, CEO & Founding Attorney | The Parrish Car Accident & Personal Injury Law Firm Logo Parrish Car Accident & Personal Injury Law Firm

New school-focused initiative joins returning scholarship, educator support, and youth wellness programs

Education, wellness, and youth engagement remain important priorities within the communities we serve.” — Jim Parrish

MANASSAS, VA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parrish Car Accident & Personal Injury Law Firm announced its 2026 community program lineup, highlighting a new school-focused initiative alongside the continuation of several established education and youth engagement efforts. The programs, led by managing attorney James R. Parrish , are designed to support students, educators, and families across Northern Virginia through structured, community-based initiatives.New for 2026, the firm is launching “Vote for a NOVA School,” a community participation initiative that will be offered in three separate editions corresponding to the jurisdictions where Parrish Law Firm maintains offices: Prince William County, Fairfax County, and Loudoun County. Each edition will allow community members to nominate and vote for a local school within the respective county. Schools selected through the voting process will receive resources designated for student-focused or educational programming, coordinated with school administrators.Alongside the new initiative, the firm confirmed the return of the NOVA Future Leaders Scholarship , now entering its second year. The scholarship is available exclusively to senior high school students attending schools in Northern Virginia. One selected recipient will receive a $1,000 educational grant to support post-secondary academic goals. According to the firm, applicants are evaluated based on leadership qualities, academic commitment, and demonstrated community involvement.The firm will also continue its Golden Apple Program , which recognizes and supports educators working in Northern Virginia school systems. Through this initiative, Parrish Law Firm will award two grants per week, with each grant consisting of a $100 electronic gift card intended for the purchase of classroom or school supplies. Educators are nominated by community members based on their contributions to student learning and classroom leadership.Another returning effort is the Wild Summer Program, a seasonal youth wellness initiative focused on encouraging physical activity during the summer months when school is not in session. Through the program, Parrish Law Firm will distribute outdoor play equipment such as soccer balls, basketballs, footballs, jump ropes, sidewalk chalk, and other recreational items. The firm stated that the program is intended to help children stay active, engage in outdoor play, and develop healthy habits during the summer break.“These programs are designed to provide practical, community-centered support while encouraging participation from students, educators, and families,” said James R. Parrish, managing attorney at Parrish Car Accident & Personal Injury Law Firm. “Education, wellness, and youth engagement remain important priorities within the communities we serve.”According to the firm, all 2026 community programs will operate under published guidelines outlining eligibility requirements, participation criteria, and timelines. Program-specific details, including scholarship application periods, grant distribution guidelines, and voting schedules, will be released through official firm announcements.Parrish Car Accident & Personal Injury Law Firm stated that its community initiatives reflect an ongoing, multi-year commitment to civic involvement rather than one-time efforts. The firm noted that feedback from local schools, families, and community organizations continues to inform the development of its programming.Additional information regarding the 2026 community programs will be made available through the firm’s website as launch dates approach.About Parrish Car Accident & Personal Injury Law FirmParrish Car Accident & Personal Injury Law Firm is a Virginia-based law firm representing individuals and families in personal injury and wrongful death matters arising from negligence. The firm’s practice is focused on motor vehicle accident cases, including car, truck, motorcycle, and pedestrian collisions, as well as dog bite claims and fatal injury cases. Attorneys at the firm handle matters involving serious physical injuries, disputed liability, and insurance-related claims, guiding clients through investigation, documentation, and civil litigation when necessary. Parrish Car Accident & Personal Injury Law Firm serves clients throughout Northern Virginia and is based in Manassas, Virginia, operating in accordance with the Rules of Professional Conduct of the Virginia State Bar.

