KeysPlease.ae Earns Prestigious DET Service Excellence Award 2025 in Dubai’s Short-Term Rental Market

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KeysPlease.ae just scooped the DET Service Excellence Award 2025. To mark the occasion, their MD is speaking out about why property owners should be careful about choosing "apps over experience" when managing luxury investments in Dubai. It’s a great "local success story" about a company that started in 2015 and is still setting the standard for the city's luxury villas and apartments.KeysPlease.ae Earns Prestigious DET Service Excellence Award 2025, Reinforcing Leadership in Dubai’s Short-Term Rental MarketDUBAI, UAE – January 14, 2026 – KeysPlease.ae, Dubai’s pioneering short-term rental management company founded in 2015, has been honored with the Dubai Department of Economy & Tourism (DET) Service Excellence Award 2025. This recognition highlights the company’s unwavering commitment to regulatory compliance, operational excellence, and exceptional guest experiences over 23 years.The DET Service Excellence award 2025 underscores KeysPlease.ae’s proven track record in expertly navigating Dubai’s strict holiday home regulations under the DET, distinguishing the company in an increasingly competitive sector."We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the visionary leadership of Dubai and the Department of Economy & Tourism," Hassan Morcel stated. "Their dedication to cultivating an environment of innovation and sustainable growth allows established local partners to thrive and set global benchmarks in hospitality."A Cautionary Note for Property Owners Managing Director HassanMorcel cautions owners against prioritizing tech-driven startups over established local operators with deep regulatory knowledge. “Many new entrants rely heavily on automated dashboards, but they often lack the hands-on experience essential in Dubai’s complex market,” said Morcel.“True success comes from stability, proven compliance, and 23 years of market insight—not just technology. We’ve seen too many owners face avoidable setbacks; choose a partner who protects your investment long-term.”KeysPlease.ae specializes in luxury villas and premium apartments, delivering high-performance results through full-servicemanagement, professional listings across major platforms , and meticulous DET compliance.About KeysPlease.ae Founded in 2015, KeysPlease.ae is Dubai’s original short-term rental specialist, proudly managing a curated portfolio of high-end propertieswith 23 years of expertise. The company was awarded the DET Service Excellence Award 2025 for its dedication to quality, integrity, and outstanding service.Website: www.keysplease.ae

