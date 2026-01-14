International Polo Tour® Hotels at Sea Makes History During Inaugural ‘Polo After Dark’ Match

Photo Courtesy of the International Polo Tour®

WELLINGTON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This past weekend, Wellington-based International Polo Tour (IPT) Hotels at Sea, known for its globally-successful matches and commitment to uplifting the sport, delivered a powerful victory to audience goers during the packed inaugural ‘Polo after Dark’ match at Wellington’s own Flying Cow Polo Club.The IPT’s Hotels at Sea Polo team, led by Tareq Salahi (Team Captain), Marcos Bignoli, Tre Zimmerman, and Monique Richter, spent the evening’s first three chukkers battling uphill against relentless Team Serhant, featuring Cindy Apitz, Javier Herrer, and Tomi Rubenacker. Struggling against the storm-soaked ground and active rain, the IPT Hotels at Sea took back control during the match’s final stretch, ultimately winning 10-6.Salahi said, “The rain stopped, the silence broke, and our teammate Marcos Bignoli caught fire- seven goals, three two-pointers. The crowd rose, the energy flipped, and for one unforgettable night, everything aligned.”“I am beyond proud of our IPT Hotels at Sea team- they truly fought valiantly, even when the odds seemed fully stacked against us,” said Salahi. “Even when covered in mud and risking injury, we all came together to claim victory, a testament to our power ahead of the Florida polo season’s kickoff.”The International Polo Tour will soon be holding its annual Florida season kickoff celebration this January 30th, a luxurious evening that will welcome key sports players, celebrities, and innovators all in support of long-time partner We Will Survive Cancer (WWSC) . The IPT will be making a special announcement impacting the future of polo culture in South Florida, as well as honoring their newly-formed partnership with the Royal Thai Embassy and His Excellency Ambassador Dr. Suriya Chindawongse through the creation of an immersive ‘Thailand Casino Spectacular’ complete with a Thai cultural dance show, raffles, vibrant performances, and international flair.Additionally, the event will welcome impressive athletes like Tim Johnson and Josh Norman of the NFL, as well as influential South Florida sustainability leader Jeff Szur, Founder & COO of Atmospheric Water Generator Altitude Water providing purified water, and actor and producer Bruce ‘Busta’ Soscia, Founder, The FiiXX Foundation whose known for roles in films such as Dog Gone, Clean, and MobKing.*Event is invite-only. If interested in attending -media contact Adrienne Mazzone amazzone@transmediagroup.com 561-908-1683.About the International Polo TourThe International Polo Tourunites the global polo community through world‑class international matches that honor sport, culture and charity. Across the U.S. and around the world, IPT blends luxury brands, tourism, and government relations to create platforms for diplomacy, philanthropic impact, and unforgettable experiences.Learn more: www.internationalpolotour.com IPT extends its heartfelt appreciation to the partners and sponsors whose support made this event possible.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.