American Booksellers Association and Independent Publishers Caucus Launch Weekly ‘Independent Press Top 40‘ Bestseller

Indie Booksellers Recognize Indie Presses

HARRISON, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Booksellers Association (ABA) and the Independent Publishers Caucus (IPC) are proud to announce the launch of the Independent Press Top 40, a new weekly bestseller list celebrating the most popular titles from independent publishers, as sold by independent bookstores across the country.The Independent Press Top 40 will spotlight the top 40 fiction and nonfiction titles each week, with an emphasis on the distinctive voices that thrive in the indie publishing ecosystem. The rankings are based on weighted sales data reported by independent bookstores nationwide.The list will be published every Thursday afternoon and will serve as a dynamic reflection of what’s resonating with booksellers and readers in the independent book world."Independent publishing of independent and diverse voices is more important than ever and ABA is excited about this partnership to highlight the indie publishing books that indie bookstores know and love,” said Allison Hill, Chief Executive Officer at ABA. “This indie-to-indie collaboration is a celebration of the creativity, diversity, and entrepreneurial spirit that defines both independent publishing and independent bookselling.”“Independent bookstores are the lifeblood of independent publishing,” said Dan Simon, co-founder of IPC and Publisher at Seven Stories Press. “They champion the bold, and the unexpected. It’s thrilling to see a list that reflects the incredible variety of titles you simply won’t find on any other bestseller list.”For more information, or to access the latest Independent Press Top 40 list, visit indie pubs for more information.About The ABA:American Booksellers Association is a national trade association that supports and advocates for the success of independent bookstores. We provide members with education, networking opportunities, advocacy, resources, and technology. In turn our members support local schools through book fairs, donations and author visits; promote literacy; provide inclusive community centers; connect readers and books; add character to neighborhoods; champion and center diverse and new voices; and contribute to the local economy.About The IPC:The Independent Publishers Caucus (IPC) was founded to foster community among small and independent presses dedicated to keeping the written word alive. IPC believes independent media is essential to free and open discourse in the public square, and works to support that mission through education, conferences, events, and advocacy campaigns that celebrate and champion independent publishers within the broader literary ecosystem.

