Keytomic Launches First All-in-One SEO Platform to Help Brands Rank on Google, ChatGPT, Claude, and Perplexity

Keytomic – Rank on LLMs and Search Engines on Autopilot

The manual SEO grind for brands is over. Keytomic launches the first AI SEO automation platform to help brands rank on Google, ChatGPT, and Perplexity.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keytomic, a rising name in organic growth technology, recently announced the launch of its comprehensive platform designed to bridge the gap between traditional search engines and the new wave of Artificial Intelligence.

Keytomic is the first all-in-one solution that enables founders and entrepreneurs to automate their entire visibility strategy, ranking their brands simultaneously on Google and leading Large Language Models (LLMs) like ChatGPT, Claude, and Perplexity.

As consumer search behavior shifts from simple keyword queries to conversational interactions with AI, businesses face the challenge of optimizing for two distinct ecosystems: Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO). Keytomic addresses this by integrating technical auditing, content automation, and AI visibility tracking into a single workflow that requires less than 25 minutes of management per week.

"The ideology behind Keytomic is simple: we want to give founders an unfair advantage," said Salam Qadir, Product & Growth Lead at Keytomic. "For too long, organic growth has been a 'pay-to-play' game or a manual grind that burns out small teams.

We built Keytomic to democratize visibility. By automating the technical heavy lifting and extending reach into AI platforms, we ensure brands are seen exactly where their audience is looking—without spending a dollar on ads. It’s about owning your narrative in the age of AI."

The End of the "Manual Grind"

Keytomic removes the guesswork and repetitive labor traditionally associated with SEO. The platform’s "Auto-Pilot" approach is built for lean teams who need enterprise-level results without the agency price tag.

Key features of the new platform include:

1. Hybrid Audits (Technical SEO & GEO): Users can instantly identify and fix technical errors that hurt Google rankings while simultaneously optimizing content structure for AI readability (GEO), ensuring maximum visibility across both search types.

2. AI/LLM Visibility Tracker: A first-of-its-kind feature that tracks brand presence and share of voice inside AI chatbots, showing users exactly how often and in what context their brand is recommended by tools like ChatGPT.

3. Automated 30-Day Content Calendar: Keytomic’s AI engine generates a full month of SEO-optimized content strategies in minutes, implementing Semantic and rich context, and ensuring content meets Google's E-E-A-T standards

4. Reddit AI Agent: To capture high-intent community traffic, this autonomous agent identifies relevant conversations on Reddit and suggests organic, value-driven brand mentions to build trust and authority.

5. Blog Index AI & Keyword Research: Advanced algorithms automate the indexing process to get content ranked faster, backed by AI-powered keyword research that finds high-opportunity, low-competition search terms.

6. 1-Click Publishing on 12+ CMS: Users can instantly publish optimized articles directly to over 12 major Content Management Systems (including WordPress, Shopify, Webflow, and Ghost), completely eliminating manual formatting, copy-pasting, and uploading time.

"We are moving past the era where SEO meant staring at spreadsheets for hours," added Qadir. "With Keytomic, we are handing business owners a machine that turns 25 minutes of weekly input into 24/7 visibility."

Built for the New Wave of Builders

Keytomic is specifically engineered for SaaS founders, Solopreneurs, and lean Marketing Teams who often lack the budget for large agencies or the time to manage complex SEO tools. It serves as a force multiplier for non-technical founders who need to focus on product and sales while ensuring their organic traffic grows in the background.

By consolidating multiple disparate tools (audit, writing, tracking, and publishing) into one dashboard, Keytomic allows small teams to compete directly with industry giants.

Zero Friction Onboarding

Getting started with Keytomic is designed to be effortless, taking less than two minutes from sign-up to strategy execution. The three-step process is simple:

Connect: Users securely link their Google Search Console to import existing data.

Define: The user selects their target audience and niche keywords.

Automate: Keytomic’s engine instantly builds a tailored growth plan, ready for review and deployment.

For more information about Keytomic and to start a free 3-day trial. (Limited time offer).

About Keytomic

Keytomic is the premier AI SEO and AEO platform for organic growth, designed to help startups, solopreneurs, and SMEs dominate search results without relying on paid ads. By combining advanced SEO automation with cutting-edge Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) tools, Keytomic empowers businesses to secure their place in the future of search.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.