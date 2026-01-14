Berry's Grove Campground Announces Year-Round Operations With Winter Lakeside RV Experiences

Tyngsborough Destination Becomes One of Few Massachusetts Campgrounds Offering Four-Season Lake Mascuppic Access

TYNGSBOROUGH,, MA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Berry's Grove Campground has announced the continuation of its year-round operations model, positioning itself as one of the few campgrounds in Massachusetts offering winter lakeside RV camping experiences. The 24-site facility on Lake Mascuppic provides consistent access to waterfront recreation throughout all seasons, addressing growing demand for cold-weather camping options among RV enthusiasts.The decision to maintain year-round availability reflects emerging trends in the RV industry, where modern equipment and improved winterization technology have made four-season camping increasingly viable. Industry data shows that winter camping participation has grown as RVers seek unique experiences and quieter settings during off-peak months. The facility's infrastructure, including 50-amp electrical service at all sites, supports the power requirements necessary for cold-weather comfort."Winter camping on Lake Mascuppic offers a completely different experience than summer visits," said the management team at Berry's Grove Campground. "Our guests enjoy ice fishing, peaceful lakeside evenings around the bonfire, and the unique beauty of a frozen lake landscape. The decision to stay open year-round means families can experience all four seasons at the same location."Strategic Location Serves Boston and Nashua Markets Year-RoundThe campground Tyngsborough facility's proximity to major population centers provides convenient access for both weekend getaways and extended stays regardless of season. Located just 15 minutes from Nashua and 45 minutes from Boston, the campground serves urban residents seeking quick escapes to natural settings without lengthy travel commitments.Winter operations highlight the property's well-maintained infrastructure, which includes town water and sewer services that remain functional throughout cold months. The private dock facility provides lake access for ice fishing enthusiasts, while the designated swimming area transforms into scenic winter landscape. All 24 RV-only sites maintain their clean, well-kept condition year-round, ensuring consistent quality regardless of booking dates."Many campgrounds close for winter, but we recognized an opportunity to serve RVers who want four-season experiences," the team explained. "Our infrastructure was built to handle year-round use, and the response from winter camping enthusiasts has validated that decision."Lake Mascuppic Recreation Adapts Across SeasonsBerry's Grove Campground offers seasonal variations on lakeside recreation that appeal to different visitor preferences. Summer guests enjoy traditional water activities and fishing from the private dock, while winter visitors experience ice fishing and the serene atmosphere of a frozen lake environment. The bonfire area remains a central gathering point throughout the year, providing warmth and community during colder months.The RV-only site configuration ensures that all guests have appropriate equipment for their chosen season. Modern RVs equipped with proper insulation and heating systems handle New England winters effectively when paired with reliable electrical service. The 50-amp power availability at each site supports the increased energy demands of winter camping, from heating systems to additional lighting during shorter daylight hours.Site maintenance standards remain consistent across seasons, with year-round attention to cleanliness and functionality. The compact 24-site layout allows for efficient management and ensures that winter guests receive the same quality experience as summer visitors.Planning Resources Available for All SeasonsThe campground Tyngsborough management team provides seasonal guidance to help guests prepare appropriately for their visits. Winter camping requires different preparation than summer stays, and staff members offer recommendations on winterization requirements, appropriate RV equipment, and seasonal activity options on Lake Mascuppic.Reservations are accepted throughout the year, with winter bookings offering opportunities for guests to experience the property during its quietest season. The peaceful lakeside setting takes on different character across seasons, from vibrant summer activity to the tranquil solitude of winter months. Each season provides distinct advantages for different types of camping experiences.Information about year-round availability, seasonal considerations, and booking procedures is available through the campground website. Interested guests can contact the facility directly to discuss specific questions about winter camping requirements or optimal timing for various Lake Mascuppic recreational activities.About Berry's Grove CampgroundBerry's Grove Campground is a lakeside RV destination in Tyngsborough, Massachusetts, featuring 24 clean, well-maintained RV-only sites on Lake Mascuppic. Each site includes 50-amp electrical service, town water, and sewer connections. Located 15 minutes from Nashua and 45 minutes from Boston, the year-round facility offers lake access through a private dock, designated swimming area, great fishing opportunities, and bonfire amenities. The campground provides a peaceful lakeside escape with convenient access to major New England population centers.

