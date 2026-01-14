Forward Inheritance Launches to Help Families Navigate the Growing Complexity of Inheritance and Legacy Planning

New company addresses one of the most emotionally and financially challenging moments families face

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forward Inheritance today announced its launch with a mission to help families better prepare for inheritance and legacy decisions at a time when generational wealth transfer is accelerating and family dynamics are becoming increasingly complex. The United States is currently undergoing the largest transfer of wealth in history, with an estimated $84 trillion expected to pass from older generations to younger ones over the next two decades, according to industry research. Despite the scale of this shift, many families remain unprepared for the emotional, financial, and logistical realities that accompany inheritance. Forward Inheritance was created to address this gap.The company focuses on helping families understand, prepare for, and navigate inheritance decisions before they become crisis-driven. By emphasizing education, clarity, and communication, Forward Inheritance aims to reduce conflict, confusion, and long-term consequences that often arise when inheritance planning is delayed or poorly understood. “Inheritance is rarely just a financial event,” said Bryan Walley, CEO of Forward Inheritance. “It’s deeply emotional and often tied to family relationships, expectations, and legacy. When families don’t have clarity ahead of time, even well-meaning plans can lead to misunderstandings or lasting damage. Our goal is to help families approach inheritance with intention rather than urgency.”Traditional inheritance and estate planning often centers on legal documentation alone. Forward Inheritance takes a broader view, focusing on the human side of inheritance, including intergenerational communication, preparedness, and understanding how today’s decisions will affect loved ones tomorrow. The company is designed to support families as well as the professionals who work with them, including financial advisors and other planning specialists. By providing accessible education and structured guidance, Forward Inheritance helps families move from uncertainty to informed, proactive decision-making.Andrew Mauritzen, CFO of Forward Inheritance, highlighted why this issue has become more pressing. “Families today are dealing with more complexity than ever before,” Mauritzen said. “Longer life expectancies, blended families, multiple properties, and evolving tax and regulatory environments all add layers to inheritance planning. Forward Inheritance exists to bring clarity and structure to a process that has traditionally been handled too late.” Mauritzen brings extensive financial leadership experience to the company, helping ensure that Forward Inheritance balances empathy with sound financial principles as it scales. Forward Inheritance enters the market amid growing awareness of the personal and financial impact of poorly planned inheritance. As families seek greater transparency and understanding around legacy decisions, the company aims to become a trusted resource during one of life’s most sensitive transitions. “When families are informed and aligned,” Walley added, “inheritance can strengthen relationships instead of straining them. That’s the future we’re working toward.”About Forward InheritanceForward Inheritance is a modern inheritance and legacy planning company focused on helping families navigate the financial, emotional, and practical realities of transferring assets and responsibilities between generations. Through education and structured guidance, Forward Inheritance empowers families to make informed decisions that protect relationships and honor long-term intentions.

