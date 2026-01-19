Pilot Program Placing Shelter Dogs in Pet Hotels Until Adoption to Reduce Kennel Stress Selected for I³ Competition

Before Home pilot program: shelter dogs placed in pet hotels while awaiting adoption.

The privately funded pilot program has been selected for the I³ Competition and places shelter dogs in pet hotels while they await adoption.

This pilot creates temporary relief for dogs while giving students a meaningful way to learn about animal welfare and contribute to solutions that can have long-term impact.” — Elizabeth J. Menegon

GREENWICH, CONN., CT, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Before Home , a privately funded pilot program that places shelter dogs in pet hotels until adoption as an alternative to prolonged kennel stays, has been selected to participate in the Imagine, Innovate & Inspire (I³) Competition, a student-led initiative that supports mission-based organizations through digital innovation.Founded by animal welfare educator Elizabeth J. Menegon, Before Home places shelter dogs into participating pet hotels while they await adoption. “The goal is to reduce stress by placing dogs in more integrated environments, with consistent human interaction and exposure to normal activity and other dogs,” Menegon said.Dogs must be approved for the program by the shelter and be up to date on vaccinations. All dogs placed in the program are microchipped. If a shelter has not already microchipped a dog, the program ensures one is provided.The program places one shelter dog at a time into a pet hotel, where the dog remains until adoption. Dogs receive standard boarding care under the hotel’s normal procedures. Shelters retain full ownership and authority over adoption decisions. The program does not provide training, rehabilitation or medical treatment.“Shelters save lives, but kennel environments can be stressful for some dogs,” Menegon said. “Pet hotels offer calmer settings, with more socialization and closer human interaction, that may better reflect a dog’s true temperament before adoption.”Pet hotel stays are privately funded and typically cost $30 to $55 per day, with flexible month-to-month arrangements coordinated with participating hotels. Donations may be made for a day, week or month at bhcaninetransition.com.Menegon said about $6,500 supports up to six months of hotel care for one dog. “When a dog is adopted sooner, we can move another shelter dog into the program,” she said.During each placement, the shelter continues to promote the dog for adoption and handles all applications and approvals. Once an adopter is approved, a Before Home volunteer coordinates a meet-and-greet at the pet hotel and supports the transition.A program volunteer records observational notes during the stay to help assess whether time spent in pet-centered environments may reduce stress and support successful adoption outcomes.As part of the I³ Competition, high school students—supported by corporate and university mentors—will develop a tailored digital deliverable for Before Home, such as a website or social media outreach campaign. Students will present measurable outcomes to a panel of judges for the opportunity to win up to $2,000.Menegon is also the founder of the Hands2Paws mobile app and executive producer of the unscripted series Pet Pursuit.Shelters and pet hotels interested in participating in the pilot are encouraged to contact Before Home. The program is currently seeking a limited number of partners.About Before HomeBefore Home is a privately funded pilot program examining whether temporary stays in pet hotels can reduce stress for shelter dogs before adoption.

