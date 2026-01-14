Runaway Carriage Horse Revealed to Be Elderly 25-Year-Old Mare, Raising Ethical Questions

25-year-old carriage horse Destiny was spooked in Central Park and ran into NYC traffic. Several cars were damaged, but thankfully no one was hurt.

A 25-year-old horse is near the end of life. With joint pain, muscle loss, and slow recovery, asking an elderly animal to pull carriages through traffic for entertainment raises ethical questions.” — Jamie Baldanza

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New details have emerged about the horse involved in last week’s widely reported runaway carriage incident in New York City. The horse has been identified as Destiny, a 25-year-old Standardbred mare, an age equine veterinarians classify as elderly. The revelation has added a new dimension to public discussion of the city’s carriage horse industry, particularly for audiences unfamiliar with equine aging, workload tolerance, and end-of-life considerations.According to Dr. Duncan Houston, DVM and founder of Ask A Vet, horses aged 25 and older are considered elderly. Based on the average equine lifespan of approximately 25 to 35 years, a horse of Destiny’s age is often compared to a human in their 70s. “Most people don’t realize what that means in real terms,” said Jamie Baldanza of Wild Lands Wild Horses (NJ). “A 25-year-old horse is nearing the end of their life. At this stage, many horses experience joint degeneration, muscle loss, and slower recovery from stress. Asking an elderly animal to pull carriages through traffic for entertainment raises serious ethical questions.”Under current New York City regulations, the maximum allowable age for carriage horses is 26. However, equine professionals note that determining a horse’s exact age is often an approximation. In the absence of verified birth records, age is commonly estimated through dental examination. That method is influenced by numerous factors, including cribbing or wood-chewing behaviors, dental disease, injuries, and uneven tooth wear, all of which can reduce accuracy. As a result, a horse documented as 25 could plausibly be several years older.Concerns about record accuracy are not new. In previous cases, including that of Ryder, the carriage horse who collapsed on a Manhattan street in 2022 and later died, discrepancies emerged between recorded ages and later findings, raising questions about the reliability of industry documentation.Despite the recent runaway incident, which resulted in moments of chaos and property damage, Destiny has already returned to work on New York City streets.“It may be legal to work a horse at this age, but legality is not the same as morality,” says Mel Sobolewski of the Urban Equine Rescue Coalition. “When a system allows elderly animals to continue laboring until they physically cannot anymore, it’s fair to ask whether that system still reflects modern values.”Equine welfare advocates also warn that the absence of transparent retirement planning leaves aging carriage horses vulnerable once they are no longer deemed fit for work. Without formal safeguards, horses exiting the industry may be sold through livestock auctions, sent to continue labor elsewhere, or enter international slaughter pipelines.“What happens to Destiny when she can no longer perform this work?” said Allison Bowling, co-founder of Red Feather Equine Sanctuary. “Her name should not become a cruel irony. She deserves a safe retirement, not an uncertain fate shaped by convenience and profit.”The Urban Equine Rescue Coalition says Destiny’s case highlights the need for greater transparency, independent oversight, and responsible transition planning for carriage horses, particularly those at advanced ages.To see what happened from multiple angles, watch the video here ABOUT URBAN EQUINE RESCUE COALITIONThe Urban Equine Rescue Coalition is a national network of equine professionals, sanctuary leaders, animal welfare experts, and emergency response specialists dedicated to improving outcomes for horses impacted by urban labor and ensuring humane transitions into retirement and lifelong care.For more information, visit www.thatshorseshit.org

Destiny Running into NYC Traffic

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.