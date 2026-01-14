CSignum Showcases Reliable Data Harvesting in the World’s Harshest Environments at IFAT 2026

CSignum showcasing solutions for reliable data monitoring and harvesting in harsh underground and underwater environments at IFAT Saudi Arabia, January 2026.

Stringent water quality regulations across the Middle East make the ability to rapidly deploy technology for permanent or short-term monitoring highly valuable.” — Graeme Boyce, CSignum COO

EDINBURGH, UNITED KINGDOM, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CSignum will be showcasing solutions for reliable data monitoring and harvesting in harsh underground and underwater environments at IFAT Saudi Arabia in January 2026.In the Middle East, desert conditions make cabled underwater monitoring solutions costly and challenging, with heat, UV radiation, and sand erosion causing cable failure.CSignum’s easy to deploy and compact EM-2Q wireless monitoring solution is optimised for challenging water management environments.The EM-2Q is designed to overcome the challenges of harsh climates by addressing the associated problems.Its patented wireless technology minimises physical vulnerabilities and delivers real-time water quality data without the associated risks, maintenance burden or failure points of cabled options.The solution combines the EM-2Q underwater monitoring unit, compatible with industry-leading sondes, the EM-2G data gateway for data reception, and the CSignum Cloud platform for desktop-based analysis.Data is reliably transmitted from the EM-2Q at a predetermined interval and can be immediately transmitted and purposed to deliver operational value.Graeme Boyce, CSignum’s Chief Operating Officer, and Jeremy Chappell, Business Development for the Asia Pacific region will be attending IFAT 2026 to discuss how businesses investing in water infrastructure in the area can use the EM-2Q to accelerate the path to reliable data harvesting.Boyce comments: “Stringent water quality regulations across the Middle East make the ability to rapidly deploy technology for permanent or short-term monitoring - without the need for permanent infrastructure - highly valuable.”CSignum is a Scottish underwater IoT technology company specialising in reliable data transmission from subsurface and underwater environments.Its wireless solutions deliver data through water, sand, rock and soil - providing a range of benefits to the many industries operating in these harsh environments:• cable-free water quality monitoring• power efficient, extended battery life• flexible topside gateway placement• rapid deployment, easy retrieval• reduced environmental impact• seamless integration with industry-leading sondes• reliable, real-time data• consistent cost per siteENDSFor further information, enquiries or interview requests, please contact:

