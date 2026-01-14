R2 Recycling – Worcester Announces New Dedicated E-Waste & Battery Recycling Pickup Service for Local Businesses

Servers for Recycling

Scheduled commercial pickups now available across the Worcester area to help organizations clear out electronics and manage batteries responsibly.

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- R2 Recycling – Worcester today announced the launch of a new dedicated business pickup service for e-waste recycling and battery recycling throughout the Worcester area. Built for commercial clients, the program makes it easier to schedule reliable pickups for outdated electronics and approved battery types—helping local organizations stay organized, reduce storage clutter, and support responsible end-of-life handling.As companies upgrade computers, servers, networking gear, and office equipment, many are left with pallets of retired devices and accumulated batteries that require proper management. R2 Recycling – Worcester’s expanded pickup program is designed to remove that burden by providing a streamlined, business-friendly solution for ongoing technology turnover.“Businesses in Worcester shouldn’t have to guess what to do with old electronics or where to store batteries until the next cleanout,” said a spokesperson for R2 Recycling – Worcester. “Our dedicated pickup service is a practical option that keeps workplaces safer and helps organizations stay on top of recycling needs.”What the Pickup Program CoversThe new commercial pickup service supports a wide range of common workplace materials, including:E-waste recycling: computers, laptops, monitors, printers, copiers, servers, network equipment, cables, peripherals, and other business electronicsBattery recycling: approved business battery types commonly generated by offices and facilities (availability may vary by chemistry and quantity)Built for Worcester-Area BusinessesR2 Recycling – Worcester designed the service for organizations that need a dependable partner for routine pickups or periodic cleanouts, including:Offices and corporate facilitiesSchools and universitiesMunicipal buildings and public agenciesHealthcare offices and clinicsWarehouses, manufacturers, and multi-site operationsHow to Schedule a PickupWorcester-area businesses can request service by contacting R2 Recycling – Worcester to review material types, volumes, and pickup requirements. The team will coordinate scheduling and ensure the collected materials are managed through responsible recycling processes.About R2 RecyclingR2 Recycling - Worcester100 Front St suite 401, Worcester, MA 01608(774) 227-4147R2 Recycling – Worcester provides commercial electronics recycling, e-waste pickup, and battery recycling solutions for organizations seeking an efficient way to manage end-of-life technology. The company helps businesses maintain cleaner facilities, simplify cleanouts, and support responsible recycling practices.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.