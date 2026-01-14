Oramach and iVent Mobile unite to build ARES, Europe’s Secure Communications Backbone

New hybrid air-to-ground & satellite network delivers sovereign, high-capacity connectivity for defense, government and civil protection missions across Europe

MüNCHEN, GERMANY, January 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oramach and iVent Mobile today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to form a consortium for the development of ARES, a secure, pan-European communications network designed to strengthen Europe’s resilience, improve safety and support effective emergency response.

Europe requires a sovereign and independent communications infrastructure to support defense, safety and emergency services. In response to this strategic need, Oramach and iVent Mobile have joined forces to launch ARES, a next-generation network built to operate independently, securely and at scale across Europe.

ARES is conceived as a hybrid air-to-ground and satellite communications network, purpose-built to deliver resilient, high-capacity and secure connectivity for airborne, land and maritime operations. The network will support mission-critical communications for drones, helicopters, aircraft, vehicles and vessels operating in defense, security, border protection and civil protection missions.

ARES can be deployed quickly on S-band spectrum and leverages commercially available, dual-use technologies. Rather than relying on bespoke, defense-only systems, the network is designed around proven COTS components that can be rapidly deployed on aircraft, drones and vessels, as well as within the central ground network, including base stations and IP infrastructure. This approach enables fast deployment, scalability and interoperability, while meeting the security and resilience requirements of government, defense and emergency-response operations.

Standing for Asymmetric Response European System, ARES addresses Europe’s growing need for autonomous and secure communications infrastructure in an increasingly contested operational environment. The network is designed to support national governments, EU institutions and defense organizations in protecting civilians, monitoring critical infrastructure, countering hostile drone activity and responding effectively to crises and disaster situations, including hybrid threats that combine cyber, physical and electronic interference.

ARES has moved beyond the conceptual phase. Regional pilot projects are already underway, and a comprehensive network design covering Europe’s eastern border has been completed. The architecture delivers scalable coverage, high availability, robust cyber protection and performance suitable for real-time, mission-critical operations. As such, ARES represents one of the first pan-European, defense-oriented communications initiatives designed for near-term operational deployment.

“Europe requires greater autonomy and resilience in its communications infrastructure,” said Robin Contius, Managing Director of Oramach. “ARES is built using commercially available technologies that can be deployed rapidly. It is designed to deliver real operational capability in the near term, not at some distant point in the future.”

“ARES is conceived as a pan-European solution that can be used by both EU and national authorities, as well as the military, in a fully independent and secure manner,” said Carel Begeer, CEO of iVent Mobile. “Our ambition is to provide a robust, high-capacity communications backbone that strengthens Europe’s resilience in the face of modern security challenges.”

About Oramach

Oramach GmbH is an independent German technology company established as a spin-out from SkyFive, focused on the digitalisation of drone, helicopter and electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) operations. The company develops secure, high-capacity digital services that enhance the safety, effectiveness and efficiency of airborne and maritime missions, supporting crewed, remotely piloted and autonomous operations.

About iVent Mobile

iVent Mobile BV is an independent Dutch network provider, delivering secure, carrier-grade connectivity for mission-critical aviation, maritime and government operations worldwide. The company designs, integrates and operates resilient IP-based network infrastructures, providing seamless, always-on connectivity across airborne, maritime and remote environments by combining satellite, air-to-ground and terrestrial networks into a unified communications backbone.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.