NRH Search President & CEO Ron Stockman Celebrates 28-Year Milestone in Executive Recruiting

NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NRH Search is proud to announce that President and CEO Ron Stockman is celebrating his 28th anniversary with the firm. This significant milestone marks nearly three decades of leadership, relationship building, and placement excellence within the executive search industry.In a sector often defined by turnover and shifting trends, Stockman’s 28-year tenure stands as a testament to consistency and deep industry expertise. Under his guidance, NRH Search Executive Recruiters has solidified its reputation as a premier partner for companies seeking top-tier leadership talent, particularly within the hospitality and retail sectors.Stockman’s approach has always prioritized long-term partnerships over transactional placements. This philosophy has earned him the respect of industry leaders, many of whom view him not just as a recruiter, but as a strategic advisor and a fixture of the industry.Upon reaching this milestone, Stockman received accolades from prominent executives across the country, highlighting both his professional efficacy and his personal character:“Congrats Ron! We have partnered on more than one occasion and I’m confident in saying that you are the best of the best.” — Larry Ryback, President & CEO, Jim ‘N Nicks Community BBQ“Congratulations Ron! You have built a legacy over your 28 years in Executive Search.” — Court Williams, Chairman Emeritus, HVS Executive Search“Congratulations! A legend in the arena and a genuinely good guy.” — David Catalano, President & Owner, The Taco Joint“Congrats! You have been more than helpful to me in many of your valuable years.” — Mark Bartholomay, President, Nath CompaniesReflecting on the anniversary, Stockman noted that while the tools of recruiting have changed, the core mission remains the same.“It has been a privilege to serve this industry for 28 years,” said Stockman. “The greatest reward hasn’t just been the placements we’ve made, but the enduring relationships we’ve built with leaders who drive our economy forward. I am incredibly grateful for the trust my clients place in NRH Search.”As NRH Search looks to the future, the firm remains committed to the high standards of integrity and personalized service that Stockman has championed for nearly thirty years.

