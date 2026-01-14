Creatio Maps the Next Phase of Enterprise Automation for 2026 with Trends Report

A practical roadmap to help leaders prioritize investments and navigate the next phase of enterprise automation in 2026

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of an agentic CRM and workflow platform with no-code and AI at its core, released its 2026 Enterprise Automation Trends report. The publication brings together actionable insights from industry practitioners and analysts, offering a forward-looking view of how enterprise automation is evolving in 2026.Based on real-world experience, the report explores twelve key trends shaping enterprise transformation this year. These trends are organized around four major themes that highlight how organizations move beyond early AI experimentation and adopt more advanced automation approaches to improve speed, efficiency, and scalability across enterprise operations:- Autonomous, vertical AI systems go mainstream, as enterprises move toward domain-specific autonomous AI agents designed to execute work end-to-end.- Enterprises move from software to agentic systems, signaling a shift away from static applications toward dynamic, outcome-driven automation.- Humans and AI form the new workforce, redefining roles and collaboration models.- CRM becomes the brain of the agentic enterprise, evolving into a central orchestration hub for coordinating AI agents across sales, marketing, and service.The report combines Creatio’s perspective with firsthand insights from practitioners who are actively implementing automation initiatives, providing leaders with practical context on how priorities, operating models, and customer experiences are changing across industries.“In 2026, enterprise automation will finally graduate from isolated experiments to fully integrated AI teammates that run end-to-end workflows across the organization. This shift will force leaders to redesign operating models, governance, and even job identities around hybrid human–agent teams. The companies that thrive will be the ones that treat agents not as tools, but as a new class of digital workers capable of unlocking intelligent efficiency at scale.” - Dr. Ja-Naé Duane Futurist, Best-Selling Author and AI ResearcherThe 2026 Enterprise Automation Trends report is designed to help business and technology leaders assess their priorities, inform strategic planning, and navigate the next phase of enterprise automation with clarity and confidence.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of an agentic CRM & workflow platform with no-code and AI at its core. We help organizations automate customer and operational workflows achieving the fastest time-to-value and the highest ROI on the market. Millions of workflows run on Creatio daily, supporting thousands of clients in over 100 countries. Genuine care for our clients and partners is at the heart of our DNA.Learn more about Creatio https://www.creatio.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.