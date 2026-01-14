Brian Cox to receive The Robert Burns Award at the 96th Robert Burns Supper, Four Seasons Beverly Hills

St. Andrew's Shield

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The St. Andrews Society of Los Angeles is proud to announce acclaimed actor Brian Cox as the distinguished honoree for the 2026 Burns Supper, set to take place on Saturday, January 24, 2026, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA.This annual gala dinner evening pays tribute to Scotland’s revered national poet and bard, Robert Burns (b. 1759-d. 1796). The event features star-studded appearances, an enchanting evening filled with Scottish tradition and excellence including a Michelin-chef four-course dinner, remarks by distinguished speakers, a 25 whisky tasting, a haggis tasting, bagpipes, Scottish highland dance and more.Celebrated for his prolific acting career, Brian Cox’s remarkable achievements span across four decades in film, television and theatre. Having won many esteemed awards, including two BAFTA Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award and two Laurence Olivier Awards, Brian Cox has solidified his legacy as one of the most versatile and respected actors of his generation. Notable performances in the acclaimed television series “Succession” and the poignant limited series “Nuremberg” from 2000, have garnered him worldwide acclaim. Born in Dundee, Scotland, Cox shines a spotlight on his homeland through his directorial debut, “Glenrothan,” a film shot entirely in Scotland.A night to celebrate Scottish excellence and its influence across the global diaspora, the 2026 Burns Supper will honor the profound contributions of Brian Cox to the arts and his embodiment of the spirit of Robert Burns. The Scottish connection will be further highlighted by the esteemed presence of the British Consul General, Paul Rennie and well-known actors performing Burns work.Please contact the St. Andrews Society of Los Angeles for more information and event opportunities. https://www.saintandrewsla.org/ About the St. Andrews Society of Los AngelesThe St. Andrews Society of Los Angeles, Southern California’s oldest Scottish-American cultural and social organization is celebrating its 96th year. The first Burns Supper in 1930 was attended by Frank Lloyd (first Scotsman to receive an Oscar), Douglas Fairbanks Jr, and Charlie Chaplin at the iconic Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.The St. Andrew’s Society hosts a range of events to promote Scottish history and modern culture in the greater Los Angeles and Southern California region including film, music, technology, business, dance, culinary and book-themed gatherings.# # #Media Contact:KB Bradfordkvbbradford@gmail.com(310) 614-0814

