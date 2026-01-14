Fusion CX Acquires Nearshore BPO Skycom to Expand Latin America Delivery Footprint

Fusion CX Skycom

NORCROSS, GA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fusion CX, a global customer experience (CX) services provider, today announced the acquisition of Skycom BPO , an El Salvador–based nearshore BPO company with delivery operations across Latin America. The acquisition adds approximately USD 25 million in annualized topline revenue to Fusion CX.The acquisition marks a strategic step in Fusion CX’s expansion across Latin America (including the Caribbean), strengthening its nearshore delivery ecosystem and enhancing its ability to support complex, high-volume CX programs for North American and international clients. Skycom’s operating expertise across telecom, utilities, BFSI, and digital-first enterprises complements Fusion CX’s existing capabilities and expands its bilingual service offerings and regional scale.Commenting on the acquisition, Mr. Pankaj Dhanuka, CEO, Fusion CX, said, “Nearshore delivery has become a strategic priority for global enterprises seeking resilient, scalable, and culturally aligned CX operations. In that context, the acquisition of Skycom strengthens our Latin America footprint, expands our bilingual talent base, and enhances our ability to serve clients across telecom, utilities, BFSI, and digital-native sectors. This move reinforces our long-term commitment to building a globally integrated delivery network that combines regional depth with enterprise-scale capabilities.”Latin America represents a core growth market for Fusion CX’s nearshore strategy. With delivery centers across Jamaica, Colombia, El Salvador, and Belize, the company has built a regional ecosystem that offers clients the advantages of time-zone alignment, bilingual talent, and operational flexibility, while seamlessly integrating with its offshore and onshore delivery capabilities.As of December 2025, across its Latin American (including the Caribbean) operations, Fusion CX employs 4,500 professionals and delivers CX and BPO services to clients in telecom, utilities, BFSI, healthcare, and digital-first enterprises, including several Fortune 500 organizations. Of the 4,500 employees, 900 are from the Skycom acquisition. The region plays a critical role in supporting North American clients, particularly for voice-led, bilingual, and high-volume customer engagement programs.Giovanni Scalia, CEO, Skycom BPO, said, “Becoming part of Fusion CX gives Skycom access to a truly global, multi-site, and multilingual delivery platform. Fusion CX’s technology capabilities, including its Omind innovation framework, will enable us to scale faster, enhance service quality, and deliver greater value to our clients. Together, these strengths position the business for its next phase of growth.”Following the acquisition, Skycom BPO’s operations will be integrated into Fusion CX’s global delivery framework, enabling the combined organization to deliver end-to-end CX solutions across voice, digital, and AI-enabled channels.About Fusion CXFounded in 2004, Fusion CX is a global provider of customer experience and BPO solutions with over 20,000 employees across 40 delivery centers in 15 countries. Headquartered in Kolkata, India, and Atlanta, USA, Fusion CX provides support in 25 languages and serves 190+ global clients across industries such as telecom and utilities, BFSI, healthcare, retail, and high-tech. Its AI solutions arm, Omind, powers digital transformation through real-time automation and intelligent CX innovations. Learn more at https://www.fusioncx.com and https://www.omind.ai

