Sydney Renovation Company Donates 9% of Profits to Support Disadvantaged Children in Australia

Starting 2026, MB9 Australia announces its ongoing commitment to donate to The Smith Family, supporting education for disadvantaged children across Australia.

Education is one of the most powerful tools for breaking cycles of disadvantage.” — John Zhang

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MB9 Australia Pty Ltd, a Sydney-based renovation company specialising in kitchen, bathroom and home renovations, has announced that starting the new year 2026 it will continue to donate 9% of its operating profit to The Smith Family, one of Australia’s leading children’s education charities.The initiative formalises MB9 Australia’s long-term commitment to social responsibility, with a focus on helping disadvantaged children access educational support that can improve their long-term life outcomes. The donations will contribute to The Smith Family’s learning and mentoring programs delivered across communities throughout Australia.MB9 Australia operates primarily in Sydney, providing end-to-end renovation services for businesses and homeowners, including luxury or budget kitchen renovation project management , big or small bathroom renovation solutions and compliance with NSW building regulations. The company works closely with clients to deliver practical, well-designed living spaces while maintaining transparency, quality control and clear communication throughout each project.“Our business was built on the idea that success should be shared,” said the representative of MB9 Australia. “Education is one of the most powerful tools for breaking cycles of disadvantage. By committing a fixed percentage of our operating profit, we aim to make giving back part of how we operate, not just an occasional gesture.”MB stands for "Mission Business" and the number “9” is central to the company’s identity and reflects its values of responsibility and contribution. The donation commitment is embedded into the company’s ongoing operations rather than being tied to a single campaign or limited-time initiative.Through this initiative, MB9 Australia aims to demonstrate that small and medium-sized businesses can play a meaningful role in supporting broader social outcomes while continuing to deliver professional services to their clients.About MB9 Australia Pty LtdMB9 Australia Pty Ltd is a Sydney-based residential renovation company holding an NSW Kitchen, Bathroom and Laundry (KBL) contractor licence. The company delivers tailored bathroom and kitchen renovation service with a focus on quality workmanship, compliance and project management. More details on https://www.mb9.com.au

The MB9 Australia Story

