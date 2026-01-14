Turki Alalshikh Announces Global Music Star Travis Scott to Perform at the Fanatics Flag Football Classic

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HE Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), announced new updates regarding the upcoming Fanatics Flag Football Classic, set to take place as part of Riyadh Season on Saturday, March 21, 2026, at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, as preparations continue for this unprecedented global flag football event.The announcement came through a video shared by HE on his official Instagram account, featuring NFL legend Tom Brady, who revealed that global star Travis Scott will join the event with a world-class live performance. The video also introduced the tournament’s second team captain, Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders, and unveiled the names of the three participating teams in the inaugural edition: Wildcats, Founders, and Mustangs.Riyadh Season, now in its sixth edition, will host the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, featuring Tom Brady in his first official return to the field since retiring in 2023, alongside leading figures fromsports and entertainment. The event will be broadcast live on FOX Sports and streamed on Tubi, delivering a global experience that combines high-energy competition with entertainment in a single night.Riyadh Season continues to strengthen Riyadh’s position as a leading global destination for major events by hosting world-class experiences that blend sports and entertainment, offering diverse content that attracts visitors from within the Kingdom and beyond, reflecting the rapid growth of Saudi Arabia’s entertainment landscape and the expanding scale of international events hosted in the capital.

