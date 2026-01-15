Houzeo Upgrades Its Platform With a New Cost of Living Calculator to Help South Carolina Buyers

With this new tool, homebuyers can compare how housing affordability and everyday expenses vary across South Carolina.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s best home buying and selling website, has announced the launch of its Cost of Living Calculator. This has expanded Houzeo's range of data-driven tools that help homebuyers make well-informed choices in a complex housing market.The newly launched calculator allows users to compare everyday expenses across cities and regions. Houzeo’s cost-of-living tool breaks down key cost components—including housing, utilities, transportation, healthcare, groceries, and taxes—giving buyers a clearer picture of affordability beyond listing prices.This calculator is built on a research-based framework that combines verified housing data, regional pricing indicators, and publicly available economic information. Housing costs are drawn from MLS-backed listings, while non-housing expenses are standardized using state and national benchmarks, allowing for consistent, side-by-side comparisons across locations.The rollout comes as South Carolina’s real estate market continues to reflect noticeable differences between high-demand coastal destinations and more moderately priced inland communities. For buyers interested in premium markets driven by lifestyle appeal, Houzeo offers a curated list of luxury homes for sale in South Carolina , featuring waterfront properties, expansive outdoor living spaces, high-end chef’s kitchens, and resort-style amenities. When paired with insights into the cost of living in South Carolina , buyers can evaluate whether their desired lifestyle aligns with long-term financial comfort.To assist first-time buyers, Houzeo also offers a detailed South Carolina first-time buyer guide that outlines the entire purchasing process—from financing and down payments to closing costs and state-specific considerations. These resources help first-time buyers approach homeownership with greater clarity.With access to over 1.5 million listings nationwide, Houzeo continues to evolve beyond a traditional listings website into a comprehensive real estate intelligence platform. From comparing living costs to exploring luxury markets or understanding the first-time buying process, Houzeo is equipping South Carolina homebuyers with the data they need to make smarter, more confident decisions.

