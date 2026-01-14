Aiarty Reaffirms Secure, Offline, Privacy-Focused Desktop AI Tools for Image and Video Enhancement

Aiarty reinforces responsible innovation with offline desktop AI tools where image and video processing occurs locally.

CHENGDU, CHINA, January 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aiarty, the AI-focused brand from Digiarty Software, today reaffirmed its commitment to user data integrity and secure content handling across its desktop-based AI applications. By prioritizing offline, local processing, the company enables users to maintain full control over their creative assets throughout their workflows.

As creators increasingly rely on AI tools to enhance images and videos, concerns surrounding data privacy and content ownership have become more prominent. Many photographers, videographers, and content creators have raised questions about how their media is handled by software providers. Aiarty was developed with these concerns in mind from the outset.

1. Offline Desktop-Based AI Enhancers and Matting Tool

Aiarty develops desktop-based AI software for image and video enhancement, upscaling, and background removal. Unlike cloud-based platforms, Aiarty software runs locally on the user's computer, allowing creators to process and enhance their content without uploading files to external servers.

Currently, Aiarty offers the following desktop-based AI tools:

Aiarty Image Enhancer:

Desktop-based software with AI models to upscale, denoise, deblur, and enhance image and photo quality, fix compression artifacts, adjust colors, and restore realistic details for natural results.

Aiarty Video Enhancer:

Desktop-based software powered by AI models to enhance video quality, with options to upscale videos, fix grainy, low-light, blurry footage, increase frame rate, correct colors, and enhance audio clarity.

Aiarty Image Matting:

Desktop-based software with advanced AI matting to remove image background, replace and blend with new background, handling complex scenes with hair, semi-transparent objects, and intricate texture.

2. Built for Secure Personal, Creative, and Professional Use

Aiarty's tools are used by photographers, videographers, designers, and content creators working with family memories, personal projects, professional portfolios, and client materials. These users require reliable AI performance while maintaining full control over their files.

All image and video processing in Aiarty software occurs locally on the user's device. This design ensures that sensitive materials, client work, and proprietary content remain under the creator's control at all times.

Creators retain full ownership of all images and videos processed using Aiarty software, provided they already own or have obtained lawful rights to the original content prior to processing in Aiarty.

3. No Uploads, No Cloud Processing, No AI Training on User Content

Aiarty software processes images and videos locally on the user's device. Aiarty does not collect or use user images or videos outside of this local processing, and user content is not used for analytics, research, or AI model training.

During image and video processing, media files are not uploaded, transmitted, or stored on Aiarty or Digiarty servers, as the software does not include such functionality.

Internet connectivity is required only for specific functions such as checking for software updates or downloading new AI models. These processes involve application files and model files only. User images and videos are never transmitted during these operations.

A Commitment to Responsible Innovation

"Our focus remains on empowering creators with high-performance tools that do not require them to compromise their privacy," said Jack Han, CEO of Aiarty. "Offline processing allows professionals to work confidently with sensitive materials, including client projects, knowing their files remain on their own machines."

By prioritizing offline processing, Aiarty enables creators to focus on their work without concerns about hidden uploads, content misuse, or unintended exposure. As AI technology continues to evolve, Aiarty remains committed to delivering practical, high-performance creative tools that respect privacy and support personal and professional workflows.

About Aiarty

Aiarty is the AI-focused innovation brand from Digiarty Software, dedicated to developing cutting-edge multimedia solutions. With a talented team of passionate engineers dedicated to pushing boundaries, Aiarty develops cutting-edge AI tools meticulously crafted to elevate digital experiences worldwide.

About Digiarty Software

Digiarty Software, the developer of Aiarty, WinXDVD, and VideoProc, is a leading provider of multimedia software solutions for over 20 years. Renowned for their unwavering commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Digiarty boasts a diverse software suite encompassing DVD backup, iPhone management, video transcoding, editing, and more. The comprehensive offering has garnered over 256 million software installations across 180 countries. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: https://www.aiarty.com/

