Autostyle World Expo, India’s Biggest Aftermarket Auto Experience, Returns on 9–11 October 2026

Autostyle World Expo 2026 returns to New Delhi on 9–11 Oct at Bharat Mandapam, bringing a bigger platform for India’s automotive aftermarket.

NEW DELHI, NEW DELHI, INDIA, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a phenomenal debut edition that welcomed 40,000+ visitors, Autostyle World Expo is all set to return with an even bigger, bolder, and more immersive showcase of India’s automotive aftermarket. The organisers have officially announced the dates for the upcoming edition, Autostyle World Expo 2026 will take place from 9–11 October 2026, at the prestigious Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.Positioned as India’s largest and most comprehensive platform for automotive styling , accessories, performance upgrades, detailing, and customisation, Autostyle World Expo 2026 promises to deliver more innovation, more experiences, and more business opportunities for brands and automotive enthusiasts across the country.A Strong Foundation Set by the 2025 SuccessThe inaugural edition established the Autostyle World Expo as a high-energy meeting point for the entire automotive aftermarket ecosystem . With packed show floors, buzzing demo zones, and an overwhelming turnout, the expo proved the massive potential and growing appetite for automotive personalisation, premium accessories, and next-gen mobility lifestyle products in India.Building on this momentum, the 2026 edition is set to expand:More exhibitors & new product launchesLarger experience zones and live demonstrationsDedicated B2B networking spacesShowcases for performance tuning, detailing tech, EV accessories, audio systems & moreCreator & community-driven interactions for enthusiastsA Power-Packed Platform for BrandsAutostyle World Expo 2026 offers a high-impact stage for:Accessing an audience actively seeking new automotive styling and performance solutionsConnecting with distributors, retailers, workshop owners, tuners, and industry buyersDemonstrating products through hands-on experiencesLaunching innovations to a highly engaged marketStrengthening relationships with the fast-growing enthusiast communityQuote from the Organiser“Autostyle World Expo was created to energise India’s automotive aftermarket industry and bring together brands, professionals, and enthusiasts under one roof. The 2025 edition surpassed our expectations, and the upcoming 2026 show will amplify this experience with more innovation, more participation, and more excitement,” said Ms. Himani Gulati, Director at MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd.Save the Dates9–11 October 2026Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New DelhiFor participation inquiries, exhibitor bookings, and event updates, visit the official website:About the OrganizerMEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd.MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. is an international exhibition company with a strong presence of over four decades in the advertising industry, over 28 years in publishing & 23 years in exhibitions. The company has produced more than 100 market-leading trade exhibitions for various segments in addition to publishing various magazines & advertising trade directories of repute. Successful exhibitions are conducted all over India, Dubai, Singapore, Canada and Thailand. For more details, visit our website at: www.mexexhibits.com

Autostyle World Expo 2025 India’s only Exhibition on Auto Accessories, Audio Systems, Modification & Detailing Solutions.

